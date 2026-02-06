Nigeria’s Energy Sector: Linking policy to execution for success

.Ubong: Power supply key to Nigeria’s Gas production target

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The linkage between policy and execution was a key theme at the 2026 National Energy Summit, with Mr. Ed Ubong, Co-ordinator, Decade of Gas, emphasizing the importance of aligning the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Gas Master Plan with the country’s energy ambitions.

Ubong highlighted the need to link policy and execution across the value chain, involving various stakeholders and scenarios. “Exceptional growth doesn’t come from doing more, it comes from doing things differently together and smarter,” he said.

The NNPC Gas Master Plan aims to address Nigeria’s long-standing challenges with gas flaring and re-injection, with a target of achieving a production capacity of 12 billion cubic feet per day (BCFD).

Speaking as a Panellist at the ongoing 9th NIES 2026, Ugbong reiterated the importance of power supply to the actualization of this goal, citing the need to improve electricity and gas for cooking.

He noted that the country’s gas production continues to deplete at a rate of 3-10%, making it challenging to meet the target.

“Nigerian gas production continues to deplete 3, 10%. So to actually grow gas, it means you have to arrest decline and add new projects. So quite a challenging target to keep that trajectory going on.

So supply, we are fully aligned. Around demand, I think there’s a lot of work going on. I would say we’re maybe 95% there”.

The session also touched on the need for improved project execution, with Ubong calling for top-notch mission execution and accountability in project ownership.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing projects and meeting work programs, warning that there is no room for pushing work programs across budget cycles.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the OB3 pipeline crossing, are critical to increasing Nigeria’s domestic gas consumption by 15-20%. Ubong expressed confidence that the project would be completed by the end of the year.

The session also discussed pricing, with the NMDPRA and NUPRC working on a price discovery discussion to ensure transparency and alignment with operators’ expectations.

“We then have to go back to NMDPRA. We must always answer the question of pricing. And I think that’s another key piece of work that is ongoing.”

“At the DOGS, we are doing what we call a price discovery discussion where we’re trying to build cost, bottoms up from the operators, so that by the time the new ACE is announcing its price on the 1st of April, there shouldn’t be a big surprise from what the operators expect and what is announced. But again, it’s NMDPRA and NUPRC that own that confidential piece of work. There is really no ticket of gas if there is no improved electricity and improved gas for cooking”.

The importance of power supply to the gas industry was underscored, with the need to address power supply value chain issues and improve LPG consumption.

Ugbong stressed that the NMDPRA holds the demand database for Nigeria, and is expected to provide an annual demand picture to inform the Gas Master Plan. The plan prioritizes 16 pipeline projects, including the OB3 crossing, which is expected to increase domestic gas consumption.

He revealed that the Decade of Gas initiative is working to address pricing and power supply challenges, with a focus on improving transparency and accountability in project execution. The government has approved a financing mechanism to support upstream producers, allowing them to offset royalty payments.

Stakeholders expect significant progress in Nigeria’s energy sector, with the right policies and execution in place .

