N2. 4bn fraud: Court jails Ex-NEXIM MD Orya 490 years

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday sentenced Robert Orya, a former managing director of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), to 490 years imprisonment for N2.4 billion fraud.

The presiding judge, F.E. Messiri sentenced Orya to 10 years imprisonment on each of the 49 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the sentences to run concurrently.

He will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning he will only spend 10 years in prison.

Orya served as the managing director of NEXIM from 2009 to 2016.

In November 2021, he was arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 49-count charge bordering on fraud.

EFCC accused him of abusing his position as the managing director of the bank to obtain over N1.4 billion from the institution.

The commission alleged that while Orya was serving as the managing director, he incorporated a company that used the names of non-existent persons and others without their consent to obtain loans for the company, which were not paid for many years.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

