Military intensifying manhunt for Kwara terror attackers – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says it has intensified efforts to track down and bring to justice the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on Woro and neighbouring communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the military, working in collaboration with other security agencies, was pursuing those responsible for the attack that claimed innocent lives.

Uba explained that intelligence-led operations, patrols and surveillance were being strengthened to identify and dismantle terrorist elements operating in the area and adjoining communities.

He said also that the attackers had earlier attempted to indoctrinate residents of Woro village, a move firmly resisted by the community, before returning weeks later to carry out the deadly assault.

The defence spokesman said that efforts to locate the assailants would be sustained until they were apprehended and held accountable in accordance with the law.

He called for enhanced cooperation from citizens, urging residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.

Uba reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that all terrorist elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability would be relentlessly pursued.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2