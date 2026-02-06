Kwara massacre: I-G orders deployment of tactical, intelligence assets to state

.As Gov Abdulrasaq directs humanitarian support for victims

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters says it has intensified efforts to track down and bring to justice the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on Woro and neighbouring communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the military, working in collaboration with other security agencies, was pursuing those responsible for the attack that claimed innocent lives.

Uba explained that intelligence-led operations, patrols and surveillance were being strengthened to identify and dismantle terrorist elements operating in the area and adjoining communities.

He said also that the attackers had earlier attempted to indoctrinate residents of Woro village, a move firmly resisted by the community, before returning weeks later to carry out the deadly assault.

The defence spokesman said that efforts to locate the assailants would be sustained until they were apprehended and held accountable in accordance with the law.

He called for enhanced cooperation from citizens, urging residents to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.

Uba reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that all terrorist elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability would be relentlessly pursued.

Meanwhile, the mainstream Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the recent killing of over 170 people by bandits and terrorists in Kwara State, saying it represents a painful reminder of Nigeria’s growing insecurity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement, issued on Thursday by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien on Abuja, the party commiserated with the families of the victims and criticized the government’s reactive, rather than preventive, approach to security threats nationwide.

The PDP noted that community leaders had warned of the impending attack months ago, but security agencies and the government failed to act, “making the post-attack military deployment a weak and irresponsible response.”

The party demanded urgent independent investigation into likely security failures, the provision of emergency relief for survivors, and the convening of a national security summit to address general security issues facing the nation.

The PDP also called for the installation and strengthening of early warning systems, proper intelligence gathering mechanism and prompt information sharing between federal and state security agencies, as well as the urgent commencement of state police to tackle insecurity.

In the statement, the PDP criticized the Tinubu administration for prioritizing politics and how many governors are moving into the APC, over the protection of lives and property, saying the time for excuses has gone.

The PDP urged the government to adopt a whole-of-society approach to address the root causes of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria, including providing visible economic development in affected regions.

The party expressed concern that the current ad-hoc and reactionary approach and tactics have proven inadequate, leading to loss of several lives.

The PDP’s statement has added to the growing calls for the government to take more decisive action to address Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

