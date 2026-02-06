February 6, 2026
Journalists sustain serious injuries in an accident while covering NEDC projects commissioning in Bauchi

by Peter Anayo046

 

SELYAYARNAP, Bauchi

 

Some Journalists in Bauchi state have been involved in a road accident while covering the commissioning of projects by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) at Alkaleri local government in the state on Friday.

The journalists were part of an NEDC delegation led by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu, on a handover of some completed projects to the Bauchi state government.

The accident occurred on Friday along the Yashi-Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, shortly after the delegation commissioning a Government Secondary School (GSS) project in Yelwan Duguri.

The accident occurred when the driver made an attempt to overtake a convoy of vehicles.

Some of the journalists sustained serious injuries. They were initially taken to Yelwan Duguri Hospital for emergency treatment before arrangements were made to transfer them to the Bauchi General Hospital for further medical attention.

The injured journalists are from Channels Television, AIT, NTA, Arise, and other members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, from various media houses covering the event.

Members of the delegation included the Minister of State for Regional Development, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, and other government.

 

