Gov Sani receives 183 rescued Kurmin Wali abductees, approves road, military base for community

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has received the 183 kidnapped returnees who were rescued after 19 days in captivity, assuring them of the state government’s commitment to their safety, rehabilitation and long-term security of their community.

Receiving the returnees at the Government House, Kaduna, on Thursday, Sani announced the construction of a road linking Kurmin Wali community to the main road, as well as the establishment of a military base in the area to prevent future security breaches.

The Governor said the victims were rescued on Wednesday through the combined efforts of security agencies, adding that his administration would continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property across the state.

He disclosed that the state government would also construct internal road networks, a hospital, and a skills acquisition centre in the community to support recovery and development.

Sani further stated that the returnees would be provided with temporary accommodation within the state, where they would undergo comprehensive medical and psychological care before returning to their community.

He added that the government would support their livelihoods, particularly through assistance for small businesses, to help them rebuild their lives.

The governor reiterated that his administration would continue to work with relevant stakeholders, community leaders, religious bodies and security agencies to ensure lasting peace in Tudun Wali and Kaduna State at large.

He urged the residents to remain patriotic, law-abiding and fair, stressing that security was a collective responsibility.

Prayers were conducted by the returnees during the reception.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, Mrs Rebecca Hosea, expressed gratitude to the governor for his swift intervention and commitment to their safe return, praying that God would reward him with wisdom and goodness.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. Kalep Mathew, described Sani as “one of us,” saying that the incident was a test that the state had overcome.

He commended the governor and the security agencies for their dedication, assuring continued support and cooperation from religious leaders and the Christian community.

“This is a day of joy. What happened came as a test, and we thank God for the success recorded.

“We appreciate the government and the security agencies for their tireless efforts,” he said.

