FCT Police arrest 9 armed robbery suspects, recover 3 stolen vehicles, exhibits

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the FCT of criminal elements with the arrest of a notorious armed robbery syndicate and the recovery of stolen vehicles and other exhibits.

The arrests followed a report by the FCT Police Command that on 18th January 2026, armed robbers broke into a residence in the Jikwoyi area of the FCT, carting away the occupants’ personal belongings, an unspecified sum of money, and their Toyota Corolla vehicle bearing registration number KUJ 549 CW. Acting promptly on the report, Police operatives attached to the Command’s Scorpion Squad commenced an extensive, intelligence-driven investigation.

On 26th January 2026, Police operatives trailed and arrested the gang responsible for the robbery at their hideout in Nasarawa state where they were hibernating and planning another robbery attack in Asokoro area of the FCT.

Suspects arrested include Mohammed Yanusa (21), Abubakar Mohammed (20) Isah Salihu, Nura Zakare (20), John Paul Itodo (62), ⁠Augustin Daudu (30), Musbau Ali (32), Innocent Omale (44) and Usman Mohammed (22)

Items recovered from the suspects include: Four television sets, Five HP laptops, Two Lenovo laptops, One Zinox laptop, One Dell laptop, Two generators, Two solar batteries, One pumping machine, One DJ mixer machine, Four club lights, One speaker, Ten bottles of Lambrusco wine.

Also Sixty bottles of red wine, One GOtv decoder, One knife, One cooking gas cylinder, One LG home theatre, One grey Toyota Camry with registration number MUS 234 CW, One ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number KUJ 549 CW, One ash-coloured Toyota Camry with registration number MKD 372 AU.

In the course of investigations, the suspects revealed that they usually sell the stolen vehicles to receivers in Kaduna, Kaduna and Kano states at prices ranging between Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦550,000) to Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (₦650,000).

Investigations are being expanded to apprehend the receivers of the stolen vehicles. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command informed that to report suspicious persons or activities, FCT residents are urged promptly call the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883.

