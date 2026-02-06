Electoral Act: Why NASS must adopt Real-time Electronic Transmission of Results-SDP

…..legislative mandate is what Citizens demand

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Saddened by the alleged rejection of electronic transmission of election results at the Polling Units in the recent passage of the Electoral Act amendments by the Senate, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has cautioned the leadership of the Senate to respectfully ensure that the outcome of elections in the country are electronically transmitted from the polling units.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of SDP, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the adoption of electronic transmission of election results enhances and ensure transparency in our elections and builds public trust.

The statement reads,”The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is deeply worried by the unimaginable and unpatriotic resistance of the leadership of the 10th Senate to positive change in our democratic journey, going by its delibrate attempts and actions in the on-going reforms on the Electoral Act, to go against the popular will of Nigerians to have a definitive legislative mandate that will allow for real-time transmission of election results.

“Across the country, citizens have unequivocally spoken and expressed their desires for democratic consolidation to have us move beyond the challenges of credible elections that we had in the 2023 general elections, through the extensive nationwide public hearings that the Senate itself conducted in 2025 for the Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2026.

“To have critical reforms that will enhance and ensure transparency in our elections and build public trust, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) are fundamentally critical, particularly in reducing human errors and preventing manipulation of results during manual transportation by anti-democracy agents.

“It is no longer deniable that the majority of our current senators who are true patriots, Nigerian citizens and the nation’s electoral umpire itself, want us to move forward in our quest for integrity of our elections, particularly going by the positive disposition of the new leadership of the INEC to incorporating integrity into our electoral processes anchored on transparency and credible elections.”

Continuing,”The Party therefore warns in strong terms, that the self-serving cabals within the senate leadership can no longer hold our democracy to ransom, and demands in that the new Electoral Act (Repeal and Enactment) 2026 must as a matter of true national interest, come up with an unambiguous legislative mandate and legal command on electronic transmission of results in real-time by polling unit presiding officers to avoid any possible legal manipulation of our future elections.

“The INEC has demonstrated that it has the infrastructure, technical capacity, will, and patriotic disposition to effectively transmit election results in real-time if the anti-democratic hawks would allow the Commission to do its duties without any encumbrances.

“It is mindful that eternal vigilance is the price for freedom, that the SDP calls on the citizenry, civil society groups and all democrats to step up strongly, their resistance against the few holders of our mandates, who are hell-bent on promoting and serving their interest against the true interest of Nigeria.

“The nation can not afford to have the 2027 general elections go the way of lack of credibility as we had in 2023.

All hands must, therefore, be on deck to save our democracy and Nigeria from taking retrograde steps in this new age.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2