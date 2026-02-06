Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Senators didn’t reject electronic transmission of results – Abaribe

.Insists transmission of results in real time passed by Red Chamber

CYRIL MBAH AND IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has condemned the decision of the APC-led 10th Senate to reject key reforms to the Electoral Act aimed at improving credibility of future elections and enhancing the efficiency of the INEC.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary,African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democracy, the party specifically faulted the Senate’s refusal to allow electronic transmission of election results and the rejection of provisions for electronic voter card downloads.

The party also faulted the Senate’s decision to reduce election notice periods and shorten the timelines for publication of list of candidates.

According to the ADC, the actions of the Senate reveal the ruling party’s fear of free and fair elections in 2027 despite its political dominance.

The party therefore called on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to overturn the decision and pass amendments that reflect democratic principles and the will of the Nigerian people.

The full statement reads:

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, strongly condemns the decision of the 10th APC-led Senate to reject critical provisions that would have strengthened the credibility, transparency, and integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Foremost among these is the rejection of electronic transmission of election results, a move that clearly signals yet another attempt by the APC to undermine the will of the Nigerian people and manipulate future elections.

The Senate also voted against key reforms that would have allowed for the electronic download of voter cards from the INEC website, reduced the notice period for elections, and shorten the timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.

Proposed provisions were intended to provide the necessary safeguards against electoral abuse and to restore voter confidence in the electoral process. But what the Senate has done amounts to tampering with the laws to expand opportunities for rigging and foist logistical nightmares on INEC that will make future elections even less efficient.

The net sum of this disgraceful action is that the APC has exploited its majority status in the National Assembly to tamper with the law and lay the ground for all manner of malpractice.

Nigerians are well aware that the APC is mortally afraid of subjecting themselves to a free and fair elections because of the unprecedented suffering that they have visited on ordinary Nigerians, but no one expected them to go this far in mutilating our nation’s electoral laws.

By rejecting critical reforms meant to improve the conduct of elections, the APC has betrayed its lack of confidence and has shown its desire to cling to power by all means — including by legislative tampering.

At this critical moment, all well-meaning Nigerians must hold the APC accountable for actions that continue to weaken democracy and erode public trust in our electoral system.

As Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the ADC unequivocally condemns this retrogressive of the Nigerian Senate and calls on all Nigerians to reject it.

We also call on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submission. We urge the Committee to pass amendments that align with democratic principles that truly reflect the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Also, The Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Senate’s rejection of electronic transmission of results at polling units, describing it as very “shameful and harmful to democratic consolidation.”

In a statement, issued on Thursday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, the party said the rejection is a clear indication that the National Assembly is not willing to do the right things or to properly legislate for electoral sanctity and democratic consolidation.

The PDP charged lawmakers to mirror the desires and wishes of voters, noting that most Nigerians desire electoral sanctity guaranteed through electronic transmission of votes to eliminate manipulation.

The party cited widespread result alteration by desperate people as part of the reasons for the clamour that INEC should adopt electronic transmission, saying it would end the practice of politicians winning elections against the people’s wishes.

The PDP called on the National Assembly to reconsider its stand and pass the amendment approving electronic transmission of results, saying it’s the minimum to increase faith in the electoral process.

The statement warned that failure to do so would worsen apathy and harm democracy.

The PDP urged the National Assembly to act in the best interest of Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.

The PDP’s statement sparked reactions from various quarters, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the Senate’s decision.

The party’s call reflects the people’s desire for the National Assembly to reconsider its stand and it has been seen as a test of the lawmakers’ commitment to electoral reform and democratic consolidation.

Some analysts have noted that the rejection of electronic transmission of results may undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections and exacerbate voter apathy.

The PDP’s statement is also seen as a challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to demonstrate its commitment to electoral reform and transparency.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the issue of electronic transmission of results is far from over, and Nigerians will be watching closely to see how their elected representatives respond to the call for proper electoral reform.

“It is common knowledge that the majority of Nigerians all across the 109 Senatorial Districts desire electoral sanctity which is better guaranteed through the electronic transmission of votes from the polling units.

“We are all witnesses to the widespread practice of altering results before it gets to the collation centre or at the collation centre.

This electronic transmission would have brought an end to this ignoble practice that has been deployed by politicians to win elections against the wishes of the people expressed through the ballot.

“This rejection is a clear indication that the National Assembly is not willing or ready to legislate for electoral sanctity and democratic consolidation.

This is indeed a sad day for electoral democracy. We hereby call the National Assembly to immediately reconsider its stand on this matter and take steps to pass the amendment approving the electronic transmission of results,” the statement concluded.

Incidentally, Major opposition political parties in Nigeria have equally condemned Senate’s rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of results at polling units, describing it as a “retrogressive act” that could derail democracy.

In a joint statement after a meeting on Thursday, the parties expressed concern that the Senate’s action may have set Nigeria’s democracy back by decades, saying that the rejection has attracted widespread opposition and condemnation from Nigerians.

The parties, including the PDP, the ADC, and the NNPP, questioned why the ruling APC administration is averse to using technology to transmit results, despite deploying it for the ruling party’s own e-registration exercise.

In what appears like a blame game, the parties accused the APC of trying to preserve loopholes for electoral manipulation, citing the party’s awareness of its impending rejection at the forthcoming 2027 polls.

The statement urged Senators to rise above party sentiments and act in the best interest of democracy, but noted that they failed the people they represent by siding with anti-democratic forces.

According to the statement, the parties called on the conference committee to adopt the House of Representatives’ position on mandatory electronic transmission of results, prioritizing the people’s interests over politics.

The statement which was signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi (ADC), and Bamofin Ladipo Johnson (NNPP), urged the committee to act as statesmen, considering the next generation.

“The grave implications of this retrogressive act by the Senate has compelled us as spokespersons of the major opposition political parties to jointly address this issue, which is capable of derailing our hard-earned democracy.

“With this anti-people and anti-democratic action, we are concerned that going on, the APC-led Senate may have set Nigeria’s democracy back by many decades.

It is therefore not surprising that it has deservedly attracted widespread opposition and condemnation from Nigerians across all divides.

“We are at a loss as to why a party that is currently deploying technology to run an e-registration of their members across the country is averse to using technology to transmit results.

“We therefore harbour no doubts about the intention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is in firm control of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“They know Nigerians are fed up with them. They are aware of the rejection that awaits them at the forthcoming polls.

A free and fair election has therefore become a threat to them. This is why they have to preserve and protect loopholes that could aid the manipulation of the electoral process to their advantage,” the opposition parties alleged.

Incidentally, barely hours after the Nigeria Senate passed the Electoral Amendment Act and the backlash that followed reported rejection by Senate of electronic transmission of election results in real time by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) , as contained in section 60 (3) of the 2026 Electoral bill , some Senators on Thursday declared that they stand on the provision .

The provision states : ” The Presiding Officer shall electronically transmit the results from each polling unit to IREV portal in real time and such transmission shall be done after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the Presiding Officer and / or countersigned by the candidates or polling agents available at the polling unit “

The President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio , had during consideration of the bill clause by clause on Wednesday, announced that clause 60 as amended and not as recommended, which made the media to widely report that the new provision was rejected .

But 24 hours after , thirteen serving senators across political divides led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ( Abia South ) , hurriedly briefed journalists covering the Senate for clarification .

Senator Abaribe at the briefing said the thirteen Senators came out to correct the wrong impression created by media report on the position of the Senate on electronic transmission of results as contained in section 60( 3 ) of the 2026 electoral bill .

He pointedly declared that the Senate did not reject electronic transmission of results as according to him , the thirteen Senators and many others across political divides , will monitor the very important provision to the point of transmission for presidential assent .

” To put the record straight, yesterday ( Wednesday) , the Senate did not, I repeat, did not pass transfer of results which was in the 2022 Act.

” What we passed. And which the Senate President himself said , when he was doing a clarification, sitting on his chair, is electronic transmission of results”, he said .

He added that the Senators organised the briefing to set record straight and assure Nigerians that the provision shall be monitored by them to the point of transmission for presidential assent.

” I can assure you on my own, and on all of us who are standing here, that both the Electoral Committee of the Senate and the Ad Hoc Committee of the Senate, and also in the Executive Session that we all agreed on Section 60 ( 3) which is electronic electronic transmission of votes, or electronic transmission of results” he stressed.

Making further clarification at the briefing , Senator Abdul Ningi ( Bauchi Central ) , the report that the Senate rejected electronic transmission of results as very painful .

” Our coming here today is to assure Nigerians that the Senate at no time since September last year when the whole process for new electoral Act for the 2027 general election started, jettisoned the need for legal provision for electronic transmission of election result by INEC .

” This negative trajectory against the Senate and by extension , the National Assembly , should stop . We shall ensure that section 60( 3) of the 2026 Electoral Bill follows what will be transmitted to the President for assent, “he said .

Aside Abaribe and Ningi , other Senators present at the briefing include, Austin Akobundu (PDP – Abia Central) Peter Jiya (PDP – Niger South), Ireti Kingibe (ADC – FCT), Victor Umeh (LP – Anambra Central), Binos Yaroe (PDP – Adamawa South), Kabeeb Mustapha (PDP Jigawa South West, Khalid Mustapha ( PDP Kaduna North), Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (APC – Nasarawa South), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (PDP – Sokoto South), Tony Nwoye (LP – Anambra North) and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP – Kogi Central).

