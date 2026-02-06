February 6, 2026
Deputy Speaker Kalu condemns Kwara, Katsina, Benue killings, calls for urgent security action

by Peter Anayo080

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has strongly condemned the recent killings in Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing the attacks as senseless, barbaric, and unacceptable.

Kalu according to a release issued by his Special Assistant Press Affairs Udora Orizu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from the violent incidents, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and affected communities.

He urged security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and deploy decisive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Noting that President Bola Tinubu and the parliament have and will continue to give the Armed Forces the necessary support aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture, the Deputy Speaker further urged community leaders and residents to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information.

He said that would help prevent further attacks.
He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

 

