Dangote Champions its Vision 2030 at 2026 Gateway International Fair

…subsidiaries berth at Ogun fair as lead sponsors

In line with its vision 2030 plan, the Pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) will be leading other local and international exhibitors to the 15th 2026 gateway International Trade Fair themed “Promoting Business through Partnership.”

DIL, which is partnering with the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) as a lead sponsor of the Fair said it was ready for meaningful business partnership with governments at all levels, their agencies and other bodies to achieve its vision of becoming $100 billion revenue business by 2030.

In a statement issued on the Company’s preparation for the Ogun Fair, Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Dangote Group, Mr. Anthny Chiejina said the Company’s participation at this year’s Gateway International Fair aligned with its Vision 2030 strategies of becoming one of the top 100 businesses in the world through sustained industrial expansion, cross-border investments, and reduced dependence on imports in strategic sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Alluding to the position of the President of the Group, Aliko Dangote that the Company’s ambition goes beyond building factories but about building Africa’s capacity to feed itself, power its economy and drive sustainable industrialization, Mr. Chiejina said the Trade Fair offers opportunities to manufacturers and government to partner and explore ways of encouraging production as opposed to importation.

He explained that under this vision, the company will be expanding its largest single train petroleum refinery from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, and the fertiliser plant from 3 to 12 million metric tonnes per annum. “In the same vein, our cement business is also on track to reach 90 million tonnes by 2030”.

Chiejina explained that all the subsidiaries of the company would be at the trade fair and urged members of the public to take advantage of the fair to strike partnership with the Group for business opportunities.

He said visitors to the group’s pavilion at fair will have the opportunity of buying its products at reasonably reduced prices. He listed products that would be on display to include, Cement, Sugar, Salt, Fertiliser, Rice, etc.

According to him; the Group has kick-started the development of six Large Scale Rice Milling Plants in six states namely Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Niger, Kebbi, and Sokoto, with a combined total milling capacity of 1.5 million per annum and that the Group’s investments in the agricultural sector, is to complement the existing investments being made in other sectors all in the spirit of vision 2030.

He then commended Federal Government’s economic reform saying its gradually paying off to bring Nigeria back on track, adding that the policy initiatives are necessary, if the nation is to attain sustainable economic development and poverty alleviation.

The Dangote Group’s image maker also praised the leadership of OGUNCCIMA for the choice of the very apt theme for this year’s edition of the Fair: “Promoting Business through Partnership”.

“Clearly, given the current focus of both the Federal Government and Ogun state and indeed most other states in the country on the Agricultural Sector as the only incontestable route for the revival and sustained growth of the Nigerian Economy, there can be no more pertinent subject matter to which we should direct the attention of all the participants at this Fair.

Earlier, President of OGUNCIMA, Lion Niyi Oshiyemi while announcing activities marking the 2026 fair commended Dangote Group for the laudable roles its’ has been playing with its partnership with OGUNCCIMA in an effort to rejuvenate the nation’s economy through production and the economic stability of Ogun state through its investments in the state.

The OGUNCCIMA boss described Dangote Group as a long-standing partner and Africa’s most formidable business conglomerate saying the interest of the Company in the Gateway Trade Fair is an indication that the Fair is a hub for commerce, innovation and economic exchange.

He pointed out that the contributions of the Group to the state and the nation’s economy were remarkable and that the Company has been the backbone of the trade fair over the years, pointing out that Dangote has proven beyond reasonable doubt that it is a socially responsible business organization in words and action.