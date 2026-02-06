Bode George: INEC’s invitation to Wike’s PDP faction absolute lunacy

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the invitation extended to the Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to attend Thursday’s meeting in Abuja as ‘irresponsible, illegal and absolute lunacy’.

INEC had invited the factional National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed, the Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, and others loyal to Wike, the FCT Minister, to attend the regular quarterly meeting.

But, George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland insisted that INEC should respect the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court on party affairs.

“Supreme Court stated clearly that political parties have the final say in their internal affairs. Where INEC is coming from in this matter is what I don’t understand.

“All those taking decisions in INEC, I don’t know if they were born in 1962 when the crisis that almost consumed this country started. Another one also happened in 1983.

“INEC Chairman and others, I am warning you. Don’t burn this country. I am not afraid to say it. We know the type of game you are playing but Nigeria is bigger than you people.

“What is going on does not make any sense. If Nigeria is okay, Africa will be okay. Don’t set Nigeria ablaze. Everything is being done to destroy opposition parties because of 2027 and it is unfortunate the role INEC is playing in this matter.

“Nigerians know that the character in INEC office today is not the PDP Chairman. We know our Chairman. Nobody can force a stranger on us. It is not going to work.”

