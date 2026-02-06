February 6, 2026
All speakers a 10XBetter Convention of CCC PraiseVille, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

From left …Executive Director, Digital and Transaction Banking, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Shina Atilola; CEO Amala Ibadan Ltd, Mrs. Jibola Salako; Convener and Shepherd, 10XBetter Convention of Celestial Church of Christ, PraiseVille, Dr. Kunle Hamilton; Chief Executive Officer, TLI, Mrs. Tinuke Leye-Isola; and Occupier, Pastor Enoch Adeboye Professorial Chair of Mathematics, University of Lagos, Prof. Temitope Jaiyeola – all speakers at the 10XBetter Convention of CCC PraiseVille, held in Lagos at the weekend.

 

