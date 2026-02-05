TotalEnergies drives Nigeria’s Energy future with downstream push

..As Egina project wins best offshore development at NIES 2026

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Driving Domestic Value: Transforming Downstream Markets & Refining, a session at the 2026 National Energy Summit, highlighted TotalEnergies’ commitment to Nigeria’s downstream sector.

Speaking as a panellist at the ongoing 2026 NIES , Abdullahi Umar, General Manager Retail and Cards, TotalEnergies, emphasized the company’s optimism about the country’s future, having transitioned from a subsidy regime to a private sector-driven market.

“For us in TotalEnergies, the only multinational company remaining in the Nigerian downstream sector, we’re quite excited,” Umar said.

He attributed this to consistent policies and healthy competition, citing the Petroleum Industry Act’s expected implementation.

Umar hinted that TotalEnergies is investing in Nigeria, with over 500 stations across the country, and bringing world-class standards and innovations.

“We believe there’s a lot of value in the downstream,” Umar said, highlighting the company’s 70 years of operation in the sector.

The upcoming Dangote Refinery is expected to improve supply and logistics, and TotalEnergies is ready to be part of this success.

With the private sector driving growth, stakeholders expect significant progress in Nigeria’s energy sector, the MD assured.

TotalEnergies’ commitment underscores the potential for growth and investment in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

In another development, TotalEnergies has been crowned the winner of the prestigious Best Offshore Development Project Award at the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2026) Gala and Award Night.

The award, presented by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, recognized the company’s outstanding achievement in the Egina deepwater project.

Impressively, the Egina project, hailed as one of Africa’s most successful offshore developments, has been lauded for its technical excellence, operational efficiency, and commitment to sustainable delivery.

With a production capacity of up to 200,000 barrels per day, the project showcases TotalEnergies’ engineering prowess and dedication to maximizing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves.

The citation highlighted Egina’s significant contributions to the country, including the creation of thousands of local jobs, transfer of advanced technical skills, and maximization of national resource recovery.

Mr. Mathew Bouyer, Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, accepted the award, reaffirming the company’s position as a leading partner in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The Egina project exemplifies the power of strategic collaboration and local content integration, delivering a world-class project that empowers Nigeria.

TotalEnergies’ win underscores its commitment to excellence and its role in driving growth and development in the country’s energy industry