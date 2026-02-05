31.7 C
February 5, 2026
Tinubu hails TANTITA MD, Pondi on his birthday, praises Niger Delta peace, development efforts

by Peter Anayo0119

 

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Engr. Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services and the Ibe Benimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a distinguished leader devoted to service and community development.

In a State House press release issued on Wednesday, the President commended Engr. Pondi’s life of enterprise, leadership and selfless commitment to the advancement of his people and the nation at large.

The congratulatory message was signed by Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and dated February 4, 2026.

President Tinubu noted that Pondi’s contributions to economic growth, youth empowerment and peace-building in the Niger Delta have earned him widespread respect and admiration across the region and beyond.

He further acknowledged Pondi’s sustained support for initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, fostering stability and strengthening national cohesion, adding that his patriotic zeal and constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders continue to make a meaningful impact on the development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria.

The President prayed for the celebrant’s continued good health, wisdom and renewed strength, expressing hope that the years ahead would bring even greater accomplishments in service to Gbaramatu Kingdom and the country.

 

 

