Tinubu deploys army battalion to Kaiama as terrorists kill 75 in Kwara communities

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara following a terrorist attack on Worro community.

Tinubu said the battalion would spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to check the terrorists and protect vulnerable communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president condemned the attack, describing it as cowardly and barbaric, and vowed that the perpetrators would be tracked and brought to justice.

He expressed anger that the attackers killed residents who rejected their attempt at indoctrination, choosing to practise Islam that is neither extreme nor violent.

“It is commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue.”

Tinubu urged collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide relief to the affected community and ensure the culprits do not escape.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and condoled with the bereaved families, as well as the people and government of Kwara.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged on Tuesday’s attack on Worro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara by suspected terrorists.

A younger brother to the traditional ruler of Woro, Mr Ali Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the attackers invaded his community shortly after 5:00 p.m.

He said the attackers arrived on motorcycles and surrounded the community before opening fire from different directions.

“They came around 5:00 p.m. and completely surrounded the community.

”They started shooting sporadically from all angles so nobody could escape,” he said.

He explained that residents, who attempted to flee were shot while those who surrendered were gathered at the palace of the village head

where they were tied up and shot.

Umar further revealed that the wife of the traditional ruler of the community, Hauwa Umar, his mother and three of his children were among those abducted during the attack.

“The chief’s wife, his mother and three of his children are missing.

”That makes five people from his household unaccounted for,” he added.

Umar said the community was thrown into panic, with many residents fleeing their homes and leaving the town almost deserted.

“The people were scared and the community is now nearly empty.

”What we need now is increased security presence to restore confidence and allow people to return,” he said.

He noted that there had been prior intelligence report of possible attack which was reportedly communicated to the local government authorities and shared with higher levels of government.

Umar added that some soldiers had earlier patrolled the area on the day of the attack, saying this had initially deterred the terrorists.

NAN also reports that there were killings in Nuku community in the local government area.

Meanwhile, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who arrived Kaiama on Wednesday night in company with service chiefs and cabinet members, also confirmed that 75 local Muslims were massacred simply for refusing to surrender to extremists who preached a strange doctrine.

The governor, who commiserated with the communities, announced that President Bola Tinubu had approved immediate deployment of an army battalion to prosecute counter offensives in the area.

He said the security initiative was codenamed ‘Operation Savannah Shield’.

“The injured were later taken to the General Hospital, but some were referred to the Teaching Hospital,” he added.

The governor, who condemned the attack, described the incident as a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Woro and Nuku communities on the incident, especially the families affected in Tuesday’s attack

Also, the Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has also condemned the killings in Woro and Nuku communities.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdukadir Shehu, on Wednesday, the speaker called for an immediate escalation of military operations in the axis bordering Niger to flush out criminal elements.

Danladi-Salihu condemned the senseless violence in the strongest terms and expressed condolences to the Emir of Kaiama, Dr Muazu Omar, and the families of those affected in the incidents.

“I commiserate with the Emir of Kaiama and the families of the victims of this horrific attack.

”I am calling for intensified military action against the perpetrators and I urge our communities to cooperate fully with security agencies to bring an end to these killings once and for all,” he said.

The speaker further issued a note of caution to residents, urging them to remain vigilant and alert.

He noted that as military pressure increases across various parts of the state, “elements of destabilisation” may attempt to divert attention or seek refuge in new areas.”

He, however, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Kwara.