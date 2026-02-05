Oyo PDP Chieftain hails Ibadan chief , Olooye Adegoke’s philanthropic exploits

… Says his undiluted love for humanity is worthy of praise

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has hailed the philanthropic nature of an Ibadan traditional Chief, politician and business magnate, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, who is bringing smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society.

Olooye Adegoke who is on the Olubadan line, is the Aare Egbe-Omo Balogun of Ibadanland.

Ajadi, who made the remarks in Ibadan on Thursday while rejoicing with Olooye Adegoke on his birthday, said the Ibadan traditional Chief is peace-loving and one whose lifeis dedicated to helping the needy in the society.

In a display of politics without bitterness, Ajadi said though Olooye Adegoke is also aspiring to become the governor of Oyo state ,he identified his philanthropic activities, which he said shows him as a selfless politician.

In a statement he personally signed today , Ajadi said Olooye Adegoke as a fellow Ibadan man, and a person on the Olubadan lineage, he cherished his intellectual background and humility.

According to the statement, “I felicitate with my Senior brother, Fellow of Chartered Accountants and an Ibadan traditional Chief, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke on the occasion of his birthday.

“Though we are both aspiring to be the governor of our dear State, Oyo and we are in the same party, as an Apostle of politics without bitterness, I congratulate Olooye Adegoke on his birthday.

“I wish him more years in good health and in the service of Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.

“I have watched with utmost interest the philanthropic activities of Olooye Adegoke tally with my belief that those that have, should cater for the less privileged in society.

“I pray that God will continue to provide for him as he continues to dedicate his life to helping the downtrodden to live good lives.

