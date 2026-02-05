Over 70 abductees regain freedom as troops kill 32 terrorists, destroy 3 major Boko Haram detention centres in Borno, Yobe

. As COAS moves to advance defence collaboration with France

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Over 70 people in the captivity of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have escaped, as the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 32 Terrorists, destroyed 3 major detention centres of the insurgents in Timbuktu Triangle and others parts of Borno and Yobe states.

The Northeast Operation e Kai in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col The ba Sani said “Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), recorded a major operational breakthrough following a carefully coordinated operations in the last 2 weeks leading to the capture and destruction of notorious ISWAP terrorists detention facility deep within the forested Timbuktu Triangle in Gujba Local Government Area. The development marks a significant advance into areas long considered beyond the reach of security forces and underscores the growing effectiveness and sustainability of ongoing counter-insurgency operations.”

“From 21 January 2026 to date, troops uncovered and destroyed 3 major terrorists detention facilities concealed within the Timbuktu Triangle forest which stretches across Borno and Yobe states. Preliminary assessments indicated that the facilities had the capacity to hold up to 300 detainees, highlighting their strategic importance to ISWAP terrorists operational and coercive framework. Further findings indicated that sustained offensive action by troops directly led to the escape of over 70 captives previously held by the terrorists. This was corroborated by many of the escaped captives who later resurfaced in several villages like Goniri, Buratai and Mandaragirau among others.” the military said.

The theater Command said “One of the escapees, Malam Jidda Ba Jidda, a native of Kufi village near Buratai in Biu LGA who was abducted on 22 December 2025, disclosed that he escaped during the gun duel between the terrorists and advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle. ”

“During the series of encounters in the Timbuktu Triangle, ISWAP suffered significant combat losses, with no fewer than 32 fighters neutralised, including 2 Qaids and 3 Munzirs, while several others sustained serious injuries during fierce engagements with troops”, Lt Col.Sani said.

The statement said “The operation was conducted as part of Operation DESERT SANITY V, following sustained offensive pressure and intelligence-led manoeuvres that forced terrorist elements to abandon critical facilities deep within their strongholds. Their exposure and destruction clearly demonstrate that troops of OPHK have advanced well into inner sanctuaries of ISWAP terrorists denying the group both physical space and psychological advantage.”

The OPHK further said “Following thorough clearance of the area, the 3 detention facilities were deliberately demolished, permanently denying ISWAP the ability to reuse or reoccupy the site. The operation was conducted successfully and without incident, reflecting the resilience, professionalism, discipline and combat effectiveness of the troops of OPHK.”

“The destruction of the detention camp marks more than a tactical victory. It degrades ISWAP’s internal enforcement mechanisms, disrupts the terrorists ability to detain and collect ransom from civilians, and further constricts their freedom of action. The escape of a large number of detainees not only deprives the terrorists of a key tool of funding, but also undermines their control over local populations while potentially providing valuable intelligence and testimonies that can aid ongoing operations.”, the statement added.

The Military assured that the general security situation across the Theatre remains calm but unpredictable, troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain satisfactory and also assured that The Armed Forces remain committed to sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, denying them safe havens, and restoring lasting peace and security across the North East Of the nation

Meanwhile, The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has underscored the importance of sustained international defence cooperation as Nigeria intensifies efforts to address prevailing security challenges.

Shaibu stated this while receiving the French Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Col. Stéphane Useo, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The COAS commended France for its continued collaboration with the Nigerian Army, particularly in intelligence sharing, professional military training and support for operational readiness.

He said such partnerships remained critical to Nigeria’s broader strategy to counter evolving security threats within the country and the West African sub-region.

Shaibu reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to continuous professional development across all corps, stressing the need to sustain mutually beneficial bilateral defence cooperation.

According to him, a long-term partnership with France, anchored on capacity building, advanced training and enhanced operational effectiveness, aligns with contemporary security realities.

Earlier, Useo praised the resilience and professionalism of the Nigerian Army in confronting emerging security challenges, particularly commending its successful recovery operations in the Republic of Benin.

He advocated expanded access for Nigerian Army personnel to strategic professional military courses, especially in Public Relations and Aviation.

The French envoy also described the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information as one of the leading institutions in Africa for training personnel in civil-military relations and strategic communication.

Useo reiterated France’s commitment to deepening defence cooperation with Nigeria, emphasising shared responsibility in promoting regional stability, countering emerging threats and building sustainable military capacity.

He said the partnership was mutually reinforcing and would continue to enhance the defence capabilities and professional standards of both nations.

The engagement focused on strengthening operational cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the French Armed Forces in response to evolving regional and global security challenges.

