Okpebholo expresses satisfaction with progress on Ikpoba Hill flyover, erosion control project

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed satisfaction with the level of work and progress recorded on the ongoing construction of the Ikpoba Hill flyover at Ramat Park, as well as the erosion control project in the area.

The governor, accompanied by top government officials, made a stop over at the site on his way from Udomi-Uwessan, Irrua venue of the 3-day strategic leadership retreat for political Appointees.

This has formed part of his administration’s routine inspection of key infrastructure projects to ensure timely delivery and quality execution.

Speaking from the top of the flyover during the inspection, Governor Okpebholo said he was impressed with the pace of work, stressing that the visit was to encourage contractors to maintain speed and seriousness in completing the project.

The governor said, “It’s our normal routine check, just to see what they are doing, and for them to know that we are serious and for them to also buckle up to see that this job is completed with all the speed it requires,”

He commended the contractors for the visible progress on ground, noting that the project is already nearing completion.

He added, “They are doing a good job. You can see they’ve started back filling, and by the time they cast this part, the job is already at the point of completion.”

Governor Okpebholo was conducted around the project site by Mr. Lee, the project manager of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), that is handling the construction.

The governor’s visit generated excitement among traders and residents, as marketers in the area reportedly shut down the market in celebration, cheering and expressing happiness over the inspection.

An elated trader said, “I am so excited about what I am seeing today. This flyover bridge is giving us joy and when we saw the governor on top of the bridge checking out the work done,we just prayed for him that God would bless his works. He is a good man.”

The Ikpoba Hill flyover and erosion control works form part of the Okpebholo administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure, easing traffic flow, and addressing environmental challenges in Benin City.

