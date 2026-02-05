NUJ, DBS, Asaba mourn as broadcaster Vivian Nkechika, dies after gas explosion

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba, alongside the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Delta State, has announced the death of one of its staff members, Comrade Vivian Nkechika, describing the loss as shocking and deeply painful.

In a statement issued on behalf of the pen family, the Chairman of the Delta State NUJ Council, Mr Churchill Oyowe, said the sudden passing of Nkechika had left colleagues heartbroken and in deep mourning.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our colleague in the broadcast family of DBS Asaba, Vivian Nkechika,” Oyowe said. “Her loss is painful, shocking, and one that has left us all deeply bereaved.”

As a mark of respect, Oyowe disclosed that activities on NUJ’s platforms would be suspended for at least 12 hours to honour the late broadcaster.

According to him, no stories would be published during the mourning period, while partner organisations would be formally informed of the station’s decision to pause operations.

“Life, indeed, should not go on as though nothing has happened,” he added.

The NUJ chairman noted that the loss was particularly distressing as it came barely a month after the death of another colleague, Matthew Ochei, in early January.

“This loss is even more heartbreaking coming so soon after we lost Matthew Ochei,” Oyowe said. “Barely a month later, we are confronted with another painful farewell, this time sudden and unexpected.”

Providing details on the circumstances surrounding her death, the Chairman of the NUJ, DBS Asaba Chapel, Comrade Pere Botu, confirmed that Vivian Nkechika died on Tuesday afternoon at the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH).

He explained that she had sustained severe fire burns following a gas explosion at her residence about a week earlier.

“We are deeply shocked over the sudden demise of our vibrant colleague who made positive contributions to the station and the union,” Botu said. “The station is presently in a mourning mood.”

Both the NUJ and DBS Asaba described the late Nkechika as more than a colleague, noting that she was a friend and a valued member of the professional family whose absence would be profoundly felt.

“Let us take this moment to reflect, mourn together, and honour her memory with the respect and solemnity it deserves,” Oyowe said.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may we all find strength and comfort in this difficult time.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and media professionals across Delta State following her death.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2