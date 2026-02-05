NCC, NSCDC Caution Construction Firms, Others Over Rising Fibre Optic Cable Damage

26.8 C
by Editor0114

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have warned against fibre-optic cable damage during road construction and related civil works across the country as the rising incidents of avoidable fibre cuts resulting from negligence will no longer be excused, noting that offenders risk prosecution as the act constitutes a crime.

 

NCC and NSCDC stressed that fibre optic cables are critical national assets that power Nigeria’s digital economy, enable seamless communication, support emergency services, connect businesses, and facilitate government operations. They said their destruction, whether through negligence, lack of coordination, or wilful actions, poses a direct threat to national security, economic stability, and public safety.

 

According to the organisations, “Under the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Order 2024, telecommunication fibre infrastructure is classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure. Consequently, any damage resulting from unauthorized digging, construction activities, or failure to collaborate with relevant authorities to prevent damage during construction constitutes a criminal offence.”

 

They warned that individuals, construction companies, or government contractors who damage fibre optic infrastructure would be made to face prosecution and applicable sanctions as provided under existing laws, including the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

 

The NCC and NSCDC therefore issue a categorical warning that “future damage to fibre optic infrastructure caused by excavation, road construction, or any civil engineering activity conducted without due consultation or collaboration with network operators and relevant regulators will attract strict legal consequences.”

 

They called on federal, state and local government agencies; road construction companies; utility service providers; and private developers to ensure full compliance by conducting pre‑construction verification of fibre routes; collaborating with the NCC, telecom operators and NSCDC before and during construction; adhering to approved guidelines for excavation and right‑of‑way management; and reporting any accidental damage immediately to enable rapid response and mitigation.

 

The public is encouraged to report any act of fibre-optic infrastructure sabotage or damage to the nearest NSCDC Office or email to protect@ncc.gov.ngcipu@nscdc.gov.ng or call 622 toll-free.

 

