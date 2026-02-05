26.8 C
Lagos
February 5, 2026
Photo Gallery

Meeting of committee with fed ministry of water resources to resolve the disagreement between ministry , firm over Guara Multipurpose Dam Project held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

From left …Clerk House of Representatives Committee on Committee on water Resources, Mr. Idowu  Bakare, Chairman of the Committee Hon. Sada Soli, and deputy of the committee, Hon Mukhar Chawai, during the meeting of the committee with federal ministry of water resources to resolve the disagreement between the ministry and a firm over the Guara Multipurpose Dam Project, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left, Minister of Water Resources Mr. Utesv  Joseph director of Pubic Private Partnership Engr Zacchaeus Akinjogbim and director of legal of the ministry, Mr  Abullahi Zakari, during the Meeting House of Representatives Committee on water Resources with federal ministry to resolve the disagreement between the ministry and a firm over the Guara Multipurpose Dam Project, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja PHOTOS: Anayo Opara   .

 

 

