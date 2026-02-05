26.8 C
February 5, 2026
Marwa briefs Journalist on Nat’l respones to sustain support for alternative development, need to curb Illicit drug in rural communities held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0143

Chairman /CEO National Drug Law Enforcement Agency [NDELA] Brigadier-General Muhammed Buba Marwa briefing the Journalist on National responses to sustain support for alternative development, need to curb Illicit drug in rural communities, held in Abuja  PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

 

