Lafarge Africa reaffirms commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructure devt with 5.5m metric tonnes production facility in Sagamu, Ashaka plants to meet growing demand

Lafarge Africa Plc, a building solutions company and manufacturer of premium products and solutions brands across cement, mortar and readymix concrete, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local cement production with the expansion of its Sagamu Cement Plant in Ogun State and Ashaka Cement Plant in Gombe State. The two new plants will be dry plants with preheater kilns, vertical raw mills and roller presses for cement mills to make them energy efficient.

According to a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its investing public and signed by the company secretary, Adewunmi Alode, the expansion of the Ashakacem and Sagamu plants is expected to increase production capacity to 2m metric tonnes per annum and 3.5 million metric tonnes per annum respectively, upon completion. It is expected to improve product availability and enhance Lafarge Africa’s ability to serve customers efficiently across key markets.

This expansion is coming after the announcement made last year that Huaxin Building Materials Group’s had acquired 83.81% of Lafarge Africa Plc and demonstrates their commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructural development

Speaking on the expansion, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated that the expansion projects reflect the company’s long-term confidence in Nigeria’s growth potential and are aimed at supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction needs.

Alade-Akinyemi explained that the project goes beyond capacity growth to deliver operational and sustainability benefits but also supports value creation for our customers and shareholders while contributing to economic activity and job creation across our host communities and the wider construction ecosystem.

“The expansion of our plants is a strategic investment that reinforces Lafarge Africa’s role in supporting national development. By increasing capacity at our flagship plants, we are strengthening our supply chain, improving our responsiveness to market demand, and positioning the business to better support critical sectors such as housing, commercial construction, and infrastructure. It enables us to integrate modern production technologies that enhance efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance, in line with our commitment to responsible operations,” he said.

Lafarge Africa Plc remains focused on disciplined execution of its expansion plans and transparent engagement with stakeholders as it continues to invest in strengthening its operations across Nigeria.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company, is now a member of Huaxin Cement Co. Ltd. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Lafarge Africa Plc is renowned for the production of a wide range of cement solutions designed to meet all building and construction needs, from small projects like individual home buildings to major construction projects. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

Huaxin, founded in 1907 and incorporated in China, is listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges and is among the 10 largest cement groups in the world. In addition to cement, Huaxin operates aggregates and ready-mixed concrete as well as waste management businesses and has its own cement and waste pre-/co-processing equipment manufacturing with proprietary technology. Huaxin is recognised among world’s top manufacturing enterprises and most valuable brands.

