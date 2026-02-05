Fubara Vows To Remain Focused On Governance Amidst Crisis, Inspects Popular PH Market, Road Projects

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed that he will not lose focus on governance and the provision of critical infrastructure for the people of the state.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance on Wednesday, during an inspection tour of ongoing rehabilitation works on major roads within the old Port Harcourt Township, and the development of a popular Creek Road Market project.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering development projects across the state, stating that the prolonged political crisis which he described as distractions will not derail his administration’s focus on governance.

Governor Fubara described the creek Road Market redevelopment as a key component of efforts to revive the old Port Harcourt Township, noting that modernising the facility would restore its commercial relevance and boost economic activities in the area.

The governor explained that the new market is designed to accommodate traders currently operating along the roads, thereby contributing to traffic congestion and the deterioration of road infrastructure along Creek Road.

“What are we trying to do? You can see the difficulty driving through the Creek Road and what is happening there? Because we don’t have good settlement for market. So if we fix this market those trading along the streets will vacate and will be inside the market. When they are inside the road can be properly fixed and the beauty of the town will start reflecting.

“I promise our people that no matter the situation we are in, we will not loose focus on governance because our people have given us this trust and the little we owe them is to give them confidence in leadership and ensuring that governance continues strongly,” he said.

Governor Fubara stated that by providing a modern facilities for traders, the government aims to end the practice of street trading, which currently obstructs traffic and damages road infrastructure.

“You are aware that sometime last year I visited this place and I did promise that because we want to bring back the beauty of town to its old ambiance that the issue of people trading along the Creek Road and also in most of the major streets in town , that there will be the need to fix the market.

“So, I went to check the ongoing projects that have to do with roads and after that I am here to see for myself what is going on in the market.

“From what you can see the contractor has already mobilised to site and I believe that in the next one week the project will commence

The inspection tour attracted a large crowd of people who had abandoned their stalls to catch a glimpse of the governor and his entourage. At each of the stops, men, women and youth in the neighborhood trooped out to welcome the governor and hail his efforts in the urban renewal project in their communities.