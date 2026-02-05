Chevron Nigeria wins Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership Award at NIES 2026

Chevron Nigeria Limited, has received Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award at the Award night organized at the State House, Aso Villa Abuja on Tuesday February 3, 2026, as part of the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit.

The Award was presented to Chevron by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia Sering Modou Njie, and was received by Segun Kuteyi, Director of Operations and Michelle Pflueger, Director of Asset Development on behalf of Chevron Nigeria and Mid Africa Region.

The Award citation highlighted Chevron’s “Corporate Responsibility leadership among companies whose social initiatives go beyond philanthropy, create sustainable, measurable benefits for communities and society at large. Chevron distinguished itself as a model of responsible corporate citizenship through strategic investment in education, health and economic empowerment. The company understands that sustainable business must always be built on sustainable people.”

Commenting on the Award, Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria and Mid Africa Region, noted that Chevron has been in Nigeria for over 60 years, contributing to the growth and development of the country and making human investments that deliver long-term transformative returns.

“We recognize that the success of the larger society invariably translates to success in our business; and we believe it is in our long-term interest to add value to society as we create value for our stakeholders. Chevron believes that affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world,” he remarked.

He highlighted Chevron’s contribution to sustainable development of communities in the Niger Delta through its legacy Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) and currently, the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, as well as the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

The event was witnessed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ministers of Petroleum, Energy from other African countries, Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), captains of industry and other dignitaries.