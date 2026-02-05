Adopt Petroleum Industry Act model for host community benefits – Expert urges mining sector

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A development finance expert, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, has urged the mining regulators and operators to emulate the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which mandates operators to contribute three per cent (3%) of their actual annual operating expenditure to Host Communities Development Trust Funds.

Speaking on the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices in the mining sector, in Osogbo, on Thursday, Dr. Bolorunduro, emphasized that the most critical issue in mining development is the delivery of measurable social and economic benefits to host communities.

He stressed that the benefits of host communities are not adequately taken care of despite, the provision of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA) 2007.

According to him, such a quantifiable and transparent mechanism is essential for sustainable development, inclusive growth, and peaceful coexistence between mining operators and host communities.

“The expert however, cautioned that Nigeria must avoid repeating the mistakes of the oil-producing regions, noting that “what does not get measured does not get done.”

He however lauded the Federal Government of Nigeria’s efforts to deploy solid minerals as a driver of economic growth and foreign exchange diversification.

He emphasized that with modern technology, the environmental impacts of mining can be effectively managed.

He added that governance responsibilities must be jointly upheld by operators, regulators, and government authorities.

He, maintained that unregulated mining activities, the rush for mineral wealth, and the displacement of artisanal miners—particularly in Northern Nigeria—pose security risks that governments must address from the outset, in line with their constitutional responsibility to ensure the security and welfare of every citizen.

