Sun Newspaper Awards: Ajadi hails Olubadan, Gov Makinde, describes award as well deserved

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Leading People’s Democratic Party, ( PDP) Governorship Aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Tuesday described the awards conferred on the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja and governor Seyi Makinde by a National Newspaper as a testimony.

He said it was also a recognition of the great roles being played by the Olubadan and Gov Makinde not only in the development of Oyo state but in the entire South West and Nigeria.

While congratulating the revered traditional ruler and the Governor of Oyo State on the recent awards, Ajadi hailed the monarch for his outstanding contributions to the development of Oyo state and Nigeria .

Oba Ladoja received the Sun Newspaper Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to governance, politics, economic development, and the preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage , while governor Makinde was honoured with The Sun Newspaper’s Political Personality of the Year 2025 Award.

The two awards were presented to Oba Ladoja and Governor Makinde on Saturday in Lagos.

Ajadi said since Oba Ladoja ascended the throne of his forefathers, he has done so much in terms of lifting the tradition, economic and overall development of Ibadanland.

He said he agreed with the Sun Newspaper that Oba Ladoja deserved outstanding award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to governance, politics, economic development, and the preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage.

Ajadi also congratulated Gov Makinde on the award of Political Personality of the Year by the Sun Newspaper, saying he is very happy that the good work being done by Governor Makinde in Oyo state is also recognized by the Sun Newspaper which according to him is a leading voice of the voiceless in the country.

Ajadi said he is not surprised that Gov Makinde was given Political Personality of the Year Award .

The governorship hopeful said the award was in recognition of Gov Makinde’s resolute decision to support strong democratic values in the country and his conviction to stand firmly for democratic ideals,

He said Governor Makinde deserves the award for his people – oriented policies in the last Seven Years of his administration in Oyo State.

“I stand with the Sun Newspaper on the choice of the Olubadan and Gov Makinde for the outstanding award. The choice were not only right but were well deserved.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to strengthen the Olubadan and will give our Imperial Majesty good health to continue the good work he has been doing.

“Gov Makinde has remained an ideal Democrat, a strong contributor to the development of Nigerian democracy, good government and great development.

“I pray that God will continue to give Gov Makinde more wisdom, strength and understanding as he is wrapping up his Second Term in the office”.

