Kenneth Okonkwo receiving Nollywood Icon award from Prof Obiora Okonkwo.

Chief Livinus Anigbogu and his wife receiving Hospitality Icon of the year award from Dr Allen Onyima.

Representative of wife of Imo State Governor, receiving first lady of the year award from Ms Neya Kalu.

Gov Bassey Otu receiving Governor of the year award from Ms Neya Kalu.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu presenting courage in leadership award to Achbishop Mattew Kukah.

Chief Mike Ejiogu receiving Entrepreneur of the year award from Prof Obiora Okonkwo.

Representative of Opay receiving Fintech/Digital Bank of the year from Prof Obiora Okonkwo.

Dr Allen Onyima presenting Bank of the year award to Zenith bank.

Prof Obiora Okonkwo presenting banker of the year award to Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank.

Chief Simeon Eyisi receiving Lifetime achievement award from Dr Allen Onyima.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe receiving lifetime achievement award from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

L r… Mr Emmanuel ifejika ; Governor of Cross River State ,Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu: Chairman /CEO OF Brittania –U Nigeria limited, Barrister Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairman Keystone Bank, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, ; MD/Editor–in–Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr(Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; during the Sun award 2025 held at Eko hotel in Lagos on Saturday…Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

