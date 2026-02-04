Police foil kidnap attempt, arrest two suspects in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers identified as Muhammed Muamadu Haru ‘M’, aged 35 years, and Abubakar Muhammed Haruna ‘M’, aged 25 years.

The report is contained in a statement issued on 3rd February, 2025, by the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, and made available to the press today in Benin-City, the Edo State capital.

The statement observes that operatives of the Igarra Area Command arrested the suspects on 28 January 2026 at about 1:30pm, while on duty at their traditional nipping point along the Auchi–Igarra Highway.

The suspects were identified by a vigilante member as members of a kidnapping syndicate during an exchange of gunfire in one of the joint Bush Combing rescue operations. Upon recognition, the suspects attempted to escape into the bush but were quickly intercepted and arrested.

In a related development, a convoy of motorcycle patrol teams from the Igarra Area Command foiled a kidnapping operation along the Auchi–Igarra Express Road on Monday, 2 February 2026, at about 5pm.

The patrol team intercepted three suspected kidnappers who were about to block the road.

The suspects fled into the forest after a hot chase, abandoning items suspected to be logistics for criminal operations, including food items, mobile phones, jackknives, and other personal effects.

Sustained bush-combing of the area is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, has commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism and reassured the public of the Command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements.

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through established emergency lines.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2