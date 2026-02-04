Peter Mbah Foundation sends first batch of Overseas scholars to Ireland

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Peter Mbah Foundation, in partnership with LinkPro Consult Integrated Limited, has formally sent off the first cohort of beneficiaries of its overseas scholarship programme to pursue studies in top-ranking Universities in the Republic of Ireland.

The scholars were awarded full scholarships, covering tuition, stipends, and flight tickets.

The initiative forms part of a broader human-capital development strategy aimed at expanding access to quality education and global opportunities for indigenes and residents of Enugu State.

Speaking while hosting the students and their parents during the weekend, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, described the scholarship as an opportunity anchored on responsibility.

He urged the beneficiaries to distinguish themselves through discipline, academic excellence, and good conduct, noting that they would serve as ambassadors of Enugu State in their host country.

The governor also advised the students to remain focused, humble, and law-abiding, and to allow their academic results and character to speak for them and their families.

The Peter Mbah Foundation stated that the overseas scholarship programme is designed to create practical pathways through education and skills acquisition, while opening global doors for young people from Enugu State.

According to the Foundation, the initiative reflects a long-term commitment to investing in people as the most critical driver of sustainable development.

The departure of the first cohort marks a significant milestone in the Foundation’s education interventions and underscores the state government’s emphasis on human capital as a cornerstone of Enugu’s development agenda.

