Over 80% of students record five credits as NECO releases 2025 SSCE external results

The National Examinations Council has announced the release of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External results, with over 80 per cent of candidates scoring five credits and above.

The results were announced on Tuesday by NECO Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, during a press conference held at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

Declaring the results in a video posted on NECO’s X handle, Prof. Wushishi said, “It is my pleasure to declare the 2025 SSCE External Results released.

“Candidates can access their results on the NECO official website, www.neco.gov.ng, using their examination registration number.

He revealed that sixteen subjects were examined, with a total of 96,979 candidates registered, comprising 51,823 males (53.43 per cent) and 45,156 females (46.56 per cent).

Of the total, 95,160 candidates sat for the examination. In English Language, 93,425 candidates sat, and 73,167 (78.32 per cent) obtained credit and above. In Mathematics, 93,330 candidates sat, with 85,256 (91.35 per cent) achieving credit and above.

Overall, 68,166 candidates (71.63 per cent) obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 82,082 candidates (86.26 per cent) recorded five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

On malpractice, Prof. Wushishi disclosed that 9,016 candidates were booked for various forms of examination misconduct, representing a 31.7 per cent increase compared with 6,160 cases in 2024.

He added that five supervisors—two from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and one each from Kano, Adamawa, and Ondo States—were recommended for blacklisting for aiding and abetting malpractice.

Additionally, four centres—two in Niger State and one each in Yobe and Kano—were recommended for de-recognition after being found involved in whole-centre malpractice.

The SSCE External examination is primarily taken by private candidates seeking certification outside the regular school system.

NECO conducts the external examination to provide opportunities for those who missed the internal version or wish to improve their grades.

