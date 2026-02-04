NSE Repositions for Nat’l Development Role with New 2026 Boards , committee

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, has inaugurated the Society’s 2026 Boards and Committees, describing the new structure as a major step in his administration’s plan to reposition the NSE for stronger relevance, resilience and national influence.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held via zoom Wednesday, Engr. Rabiu said the year 2026 marks the beginning of what he called a “defining phase” for the Society, one that will strengthen its foundations and restore its standing as a key voice in national development and policy direction.

He noted that the NSE must not only remain a professional body but evolve into a confident institution that sets engineering standards, drives innovation, shapes national policy and delivers measurable value to members and Nigerians at large.

According to him, the Boards and Committees represent the engine room of proactive leadership in the Society, providing frameworks and actionable plans that will help the NSE pursue its objectives in an organized and strategic manner.

The NSE President explained that the selection of chairmen and members was guided by the Society’s governing provisions and deliberately structured to harness experience and competence needed to move the NSE forward.

While acknowledging that the tasks ahead are significant, the NSE President expressed confidence that the challenges can be overcome through collaboration, commitment and strategic planning.

He charged the chairmen to ensure effective organisation of their members, insisting that every appointee must play an active role in decision-making and execution of assigned responsibilities.

Engr. Rabiu also demanded stronger accountability within the committees, stating that chairmen would be required to submit periodic appraisals on members’ productivity.

He warned that members found to be underperforming could be replaced in the course of the year.

The NSE President urged the newly inaugurated leadership teams to consistently align their work with the NSE Strategic Agenda Document, describing it as the compass that will guide the Society’s priorities and its contribution to national development.

In a move aimed at cutting costs and improving efficiency, Rabiu encouraged extensive use of information technology and virtual platforms for meetings, noting that physical meetings would only be approved when there is a compelling need.

He further reminded members of the boards and committees of their financial obligations to the Society, stressing that prompt payment of dues remains critical to sustaining NSE programmes and delivering on its professional mandate.

At the close of the event, Rabiu formally inaugurated the NSE Boards and Committees for 2026, congratulating members and calling for dedication to the Society’s renewed vision.

The key chairmen for its newly constituted boards and committees, are Engr. Kashim Abdul Ali, FNSE, FAEng, mni, appointed Chairman of the Electoral Committee, while Engr. Tasiu Wudil, FNSE, mni, will head the International Affairs Committee. Also appointed were Engr. Kamila Wopa Maliki as Chairman of the Board of Fellows, and Engr. Abdul Wanori as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee; Major General Obi Rtd who chairs the Security Committee among others.

Speaking on behalf of the committees, the chairmen commended the NSE President for the appointments and pledged to work diligently to deliver on their mandates while strengthening processes within the Society.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Deputy President of the NSE, Engr. Valerie Agberagba, FNSE who chair the Finance and budget Board;Past Presidents alongside other members of the Society.