NRC raises alarm over vandalization of railway assets by Oyo govt

.Lauds Lagos over support to tackle flooding

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa has raised alarm over an alleged vandalization of railway assets by Oyo State government along its right-of-way.

NRC disclosed that it received a worrisome report involving the destruction and removal of railway fixed assets worth several millions of Naira, along its right-of-way in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the report, the destruction which occurred on Monday, 2nd February 2026, was carried out by the Chairman of the Ibadan South-West Local Government Council, Hon. Kehinde Amanda, who allegedly led a group comprising thugs, persons dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms, and operatives of Amotekun to vandalize NRC properties at the Mile One-Ten axis.

The Council Chairman claimed to be working on the instructions of the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to a statement signed by the NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, NRC rail assets including rails, sleepers, signal poles. billhourds, as well as fences belonging to NRC tenants along the corridor, were reportedly destroyed and carted away. The Corporation stated that the affected area is a clearly defined and statutory protected railway right-of-way.

The NRC Police Command’s efforts to repel the action were reportedly resisted, forcing the officers to withdraw from the scene.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation described the incident as a grave violation of federal railway assets and stated that it is documenting the matter comprehensively.

The Corporation further noted that it will pursue appropriate administrative and legal actions to safeguard its asscts and prevent future encroachments on railway right-of-way nationwide and especially this act of vandalism.

The NRC Managing Director, Dr Kayodc Opcifa. appealed to the Oyo State Governor to call the Ibadan SouthWest Local Government Chairman to order to avert a breakdown of law and order and the continued abuse of the fundamental rights of Railway workers The Managing Director, pledged the continued maintenance of law and order in the face of provocation

Meanwhile, NRC had commended the Lagos State Government for its support for the corporation over the construction of Carter-Railway Channel (System 4) within Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement signed by NRC Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation expressed delight over the support, noting the corporation would give full cooperation to ensure the successful execution of the project.

According to the statement, the NRC had announced massive support from the Lagos State Government on the construction of the Carter-Railway Drainage Channel to deflood the entire Ebute-Meta railway compound as well as part of Olaleye and adjoining communities.

Unyimadu stated, “The support was announced at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the railway premises in Lagos, where officials of the Lagos State Government disclosed that a contract has been awarded for the construction of the Carter-Railway Channel (System 4) within Lagos Mainland Local Government Area.”

The project involves the construction of a reinforced concrete drainage channel running from Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute-Meta through the Nigerian Railway Corporation corridor, to a confluence point at Iponri, on Western Avenue.

The Director of Drainage Services in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Engr. Adedapo Ajadi, while briefing stakeholders about the project said, it will permanently resolve the perennial flooding that has been a major menace to residents of the NRC compound and adjoining communities.

Among stakeholders in attendance at the meeting are; Railway Corporation and other tenants which included; St Saviours School, the CCECC quarters, NRC staff quarters, NTA Channel 10 compound, churches, mosques, NRC stations, locomotive yards, the Railway Museum, the Federal Medical Centre General Hospital, and the FMC Cancer Hospitals, both at Ebute-Meta the Mainland Local Government and OJez Limited. Others are manufacturing and industrial concerns and MSME concerns.

Ajadi who led a four-man delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, appealed to the Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation to ensure maximum cooperation during the duration of the construction which he said would be about 18 months.

The Director noted that work will soon commence on the project added that the infrastructure, upon completion, will become an asset of the Corporation.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, commended the initiative and assured the Lagos State Government of the Corporation ’s full cooperation to ensure the successful execution of the project, which is in billions of Naira.

He assured that the corporation and other stakeholders would take ownership of the project as it would greatly help in deflooding the railway compound and adjoining communities

Agatha Usman, who represented St Saviour School, lamented the menace that yearly flood had caused the school. According to her, everyone in the school are always apprehensive once the rain begins as everywhere in the school was always flooded.

She said the school is happy that the state government is coming with a permanent solution to it.

Mr Taiye Olaniyi, speaking for Railway Museum, lauded the state government for finally coming to the aid of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. He said this would help address the issue of flooding in the railway community.

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Dr Sam Oguine thanked the Lagos State Government for finally remembering people living in the Mainland part of the state. He said the channel will no doubt help preserve the health institution.

A joint inspection of the corridor was thereafter carried out to assess the alignment and identify affected areas by Directors from various NRC departments and representatives of the Corporation’s in-house unions.

