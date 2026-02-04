Nigerian Army assures Onitsha Main Market traders, others of security, safety

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has assured Onitsha Main Market traders, its stakeholders and traders in other economic centres in the region of security and safety.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations

82 Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, on Tuesday in Enugu.

Ayeni noted that traders and other law-abiding citizens would be protected with every necessary measure.

According to him, security forces remain fully deployed, on alert while intelligence-led kinetic operations are ongoing to dismantle the remnants of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ESN from their hideouts.

“The Headquarters 82 Division wishes to commend the courageous and patriotic traders of Onitsha Main Market for their patriotic decision to reopen their businesses after years of succumbing to empty threats of enemies of the Nation.

“This bold step represents a collective stand for peace, security, and economic progress in Anambra State and the South-East region at large.

“For years, criminal elements masquerading as freedom fighters have been instilling fear and undermining the livelihoods of hardworking citizens.

“Their action, which was designed to instill fear, cripple commerce, destabilize communities, and erode confidence in government institutions, has long been defused, but the courage of these patriotic traders has authenticated the giant strides by the security agencies.

“By rejecting intimidation and resuming business, they have demonstrated resilience and a firm commitment to peace and progress,” he said.

The division’s spokesman also urged all residents to continue their lawful activities without fear, shun intimidation and embrace courage in the face of empty threats.

Ayeni noted that the Nigerian Army stands ready to defend the people against those who are bent on ruining the economic prosperity of the South-East.

“All criminal elements are hereby warned to lay down their arms, renounce violence, and embrace peace.

“Unrepentant criminals will face the full weight of the law and the decisive force of the security agencies, as no hiding place will shield them from justice.

“The division reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of all citizens, the security of life and property, and the defense of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“We further call on the public to disregard false threats intended to undermine the peace support efforts of the security agencies,” he said.

Ayeni assured that the division would continue to work closely with civil authorities, traditional institutions, and other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and security throughout the state.

He encouraged members of the public to provide credible information on any security threat for prompt action, adding that together we would defeat all acts of terrorism.

The division’s spokesman said that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division and Commander Joint Task-Force South-East OPERATION UDO KA, Maj.-Gen. Oluremi Fadairo, had appreciated the political will of the government of Anambra.

He noted that the support of the state government had been instrumental in the ongoing efforts to end terrorism and restore normalcy in the region.

“The government collaboration with security agencies has strengthened confidence and provided the enabling environment for commerce to thrive,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2