NIES 2026: TotalEnergies unveils Blueprint for Nigeria’s Energy Future: Unlocking untapped value

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The 2026 National Energy Summit witnessed a pivotal session on “Capitalising on Africa’s Global Upstream Momentum” by Managing Director Mathew Bouyer of TotalEnergies, shedding light on the company’s strategic approach to Nigeria’s energy sector.

Speaking in a panel session, at the 2026 9th National Energy Summit, Bouyer said TotalEnergies has adopted a blended capital allocation strategy, balancing upstream hydrocarbons with integrated low-carbon projects, with a focus on growing energy as a whole.

Bouyer outlined two core pillars guiding TotalEnergies’ strategy in Nigeria: growing oil and gas production, and expanding electricity generation and integrated power.

He noted that the company’s operations in Nigeria are firmly anchored in both oil and gas, with a focus on maximizing value from existing assets, including onshore gas and offshore oil and gas projects.

To remain competitive, TotalEnergies is committed to making Nigeria an attractive investment destination, competing with other countries for capital. The company has sanctioned projects with significant capacity, including a 10 million cubic meters per day project, and has several others in the pipeline, he said.

On the sustainability front, Bouyer highlighted that TotalEnergies has made significant strides in reducing emissions, eliminating routine flaring, and installing methane detection sensors across its facilities; adding that the company is also advancing solar energy projects, including a five-megawatt solar power plant at OML 58, marking a near-net-zero gas development.

Bouyer emphasized the need to unlock additional value and opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector, highlighting TotalEnergies’ commitment to sustainable growth and development. As the country navigates its energy future, stakeholders expect TotalEnergies to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s trajectory.

The session underscored the importance of collaboration and strategic investment in Nigeria’s energy sector, with TotalEnergies leading the charge in unlocking the country’s vast energy potential.

The TotalEnergies’ Managing Director, alas called for an end to the dichotomy between international oil companies (IOCs) and indigenous operators, emphasizing the need for collaborative partnerships to drive growth and development in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Speaking at the 2026 National Energy Summit, Bouyer highlighted TotalEnergies’ successful partnerships with local companies, citing examples such as AMNI, Conoil, and Sapetro. He noted that these partnerships have enabled the company to deploy world-class technology and unlock value for both parties.

“We are partnering with local companies for decades,” Bouyer said. “Let’s talk about our operators, our companies that are headquartered here and those that are headquartered elsewhere in the world. We can achieve win-win partnerships, drive cost efficiency, and facilitate deeper technology transfer.”

Bouyer emphasized that partnerships with local companies are key to accelerating growth and development in Nigeria’s energy sector. He cited the example of Sapetro, which has been a successful partner in deep offshore projects, including the Aegina FTSO and ACPO developments.

TotalEnergies is committed to continuing these partnerships, with ongoing projects with Conoil and Sapetro. The company is pushing to drill exploration wells this year, which will bring another rig into the country and demonstrate the value of collaboration between IOCs and indigenous operators.

Bouyer’s comments underscore the importance of collaboration and partnership in driving growth and development, and highlight the need for a shift in mindset towards more collaborative and inclusive approaches to doing business in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The objective of the conversation, as Bouyer emphasized, is not only to explore how to sustain the current momentum but also to unlock additional value and opportunities that remain untapped.

