IGP approves promotion of Badagry-Born Police Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin to ACP

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has promoted its Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The promotion was approved following the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, in recognition of Hundeyin’s professionalism, integrity and outstanding performance in police communication and public engagement.

Hundeyin was appointed Force Public Relations Officer in 2025 as a Chief Superintendent of Police, taking over from Deputy Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Since assuming office, he has been at the forefront of efforts to reshape the public image of the Nigeria Police Force, driving initiatives aimed at rebuilding public trust, strengthening accountability and modernising police communication, particularly through digital platforms.

A seasoned police administrator and communicator, Hundeyin holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

His career spans several years in police public relations and administration.

He previously served under former Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr Frank Mba, worked at the Zone 2 Command and later at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He also served as the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, where he earned commendation for effective crisis communication and media relations.

Many of his colleagues describe Hundeyin as a disciplined and dedicated officer with strong leadership and administrative skills, noting his calm disposition and strategic approach to public communication.

His promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police is widely seen as a reward for consistent performance and a clear signal of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to reward excellent service delivery.