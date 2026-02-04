Igbos are vital to Nigeria’s development, they’re nation builders, united by culture – property developer

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A property developer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Crystal Garden Estate, Amb. Dr. Simeon Kelvin Chukwu, has revealed that without Igbos there will be no meaningful development in Nigeria adding that Igbos are nation builders united by culture.

Explaining further, he stated that, “It is this culture that binds us together, the Igbo nation is a very strong nation. There is no tribe in the whole world that can be compared with Igbo people. We are not just a tribe, but a nation inside a nation.

There is no nation, country, village you go to without finding an Igbo man.

“Igbos are very enterprising nation builders, they build nations, cities, if you go to all nations, cities, Igbos build them

If you take away the Igbos there is not much development” he further disclosed.

Speaking during the maiden cultural day of the Crystal Garden Estate, held at Pertterson hall, All Sts. Cathedral Church, Onitsha, termed “Crystal Garden Realtors’ Carnival,” Chukwu said the essence of the cultural event was to show that Igbos are one entity united by culture

“We are using this culture to know that we are one and we need to unite and form that one voice to build our land and develop it.

As we develop other nations and cities, we should develop ours. We celebrate our Igbo culture because we believe that culture unites the Igbo race.

“Abia, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi states are one. That is what we are using this cultural day to signify. To pass the message that we are one. It is this culture that binds us together,” the CEO stated

Chukwu disclosed also that Crystal Garden Estate is the first to embark on cultural display to show the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo race adding that the estate is Pace setter and others follow.

“We are not in competition with anybody and there is a plan to organise football competitions for our realtors.

Football is also a voice that unites all nations and that is why we sponsor Onitsha Football Traders Tournament.

We are set for Enugu Traders Football Tornament which will start on 18th April,” he said

In a similar development, the real estate icon, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, had reportedly stormed Sharron House, GRA Onitsha, where he lectured Crystal Estate Garden Realtors on how to create wealth as a career person.

At the event Chukwu described Olumide as real estate founder/icon adding that most of the operators of the real estate business had their tutorage from Olumide.

“There is nobody in real estate business that is not traceable to him, either by mentorship or otherwise. He is the grand father of real estate,” he stated.