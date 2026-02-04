FG targets 10bscfd gas production by 2030- Ekpo

The minister said government efforts were yielding tangible results, with Nigeria’s gas production maintaining an upward trajectory in 2025, averaging between 7.5 and 7.6BSCFD.

He disclosed that domestic gas supply exceeded two BSCFD for the first time, marking a historic milestone for power generation, industrial use and household consumption.

He also said significant progress in environmental performance, with gas flaring reduced to some of the lowest levels recorded in recent years, in line with Nigeria’s commitment to end routine gas flaring by 2030.

Investor confidence in the gas sector had been strengthened, the minister said, citing Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in key upstream gas projects supported by improved regulatory clarity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Across the midstream and downstream segments, pipeline infrastructure, processing facilities and gas-to-power projects have expanded, improving connectivity, boosting domestic utilisation and supporting cleaner cooking solutions, job creation and industrial stability.

“Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, government policy prioritises the expansion of domestic gas infrastructure while strengthening Nigeria’s presence in regional and global gas markets.

“This includes facilitating investments in gas processing, storage and distribution, as well as accelerating gas-to-power projects aimed at addressing energy poverty and enhancing industrial competitiveness,” he said.

The minister emphasised that Nigeria’s energy future was inseparable from peace, partnership and shared responsibility, calling on governments, investors, development partners, host communities and civil society to move from dialogue to decisive action.

“Our collective task is to build an energy system that powers prosperity, strengthens stability and supports regional integration,” he said.