FCT Police Commissioner conducts community engagement tour ahead of 2026 Area council elections

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye on Wednesday, 4th February 2026 embarked on an extensive community engagement tour across Mabushi, Life Camp, Katampe, and Kubwa/Bwari axis of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Command Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh who disclosed this in a statement, said that the event which took place in Mabushi and Bwari areas, brought together the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, traditional rulers, community leaders.

Also youth representatives, commercial tricycle and motorcycle associations and other critical stakeholders.

The interactive forum strengthened collaboration between the Police and host communities, with a focus on improving police service delivery and promoting peaceful coexistence ahead of the forthcoming 2026 Area Council elections in the FCT.

During the engagements, community members openly expressed their concerns and observations on prevailing security issues within their respective areas.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police called on stakeholders to admonish their youths and wards to maintain a peaceful spirit of mutual understanding ahead of the 2026 Area Council elections as elections are not a do-or-die affair.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to inclusive policing, emphasizing that effective security can only be achieved through mutual trust, timely information sharing, and active community participation.