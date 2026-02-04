Chevron reiterates commitment to Yoyo-Yolanda Project as Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon sign Agreement

Noble Energy EG Ltd. and Noble Energy Cameroon Ltd (both Chevron companies) have reiterated Chevron’s commitment to the development of the Yoyo-Yolanda Project, as the Republic of Equatorial Guinea (“EG”) and the Republic of Cameroon (“Cameroon”) signed the unitization agreement for the project on February 3, 2026.

Jim Swartz, Chairman and Managing Director Chevron Nigeria and Mid-Africa Region explained that the Yoyo‑Yolanda Field is a cross‑border offshore gas field shared between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon, containing an estimated 2.5 TCF of gas in place.

“The Yoyo‑Yolanda project is central to Chevron’s strategy of supporting long‑term Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) supply and leveraging existing infrastructure at Alen and Punta Europa,” he stated.

“The agreement enables Chevron and its partners to continue to advance the Yoyo-Yolanda project,” Jim added.

On March 18, 2023, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Cameroon signed a bilateral treaty between the two countries. The agreement paved the way for the joint development of oil and gas reserves at the two countries’ maritime border in the Gulf of Guinea including the Chevron-operated Yoyo and Yolanda fields.