A life guided by conscience, Dickson pays stirring tribute to Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa state and senator representing Bayelsa west, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late deputy governor of Bayelsa state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing him as a man defined by humility, integrity, conscience, and principled leadership.

Dickson made these remarks during a media interaction with journalists at his country home following the burial of the late deputy governor, he said Ewhrudjakpo’s life and conduct in public office offer enduring lessons for Nigerian politicians, particularly the younger generation, whom he urged to emulate Ewhrudjakpo’s exemplary character and sense of duty.

Recalling their first encounter in the 1990s in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Dickson said their paths crossed at a time when he was a young lawyer building his reputation and aspiring to become a senior advocate of Nigeria.

Ewhrudjakpo, he noted, was then serving as secretary of the community health workers’ union, which was in a legal dispute with the medical union,the association sought Dickson’s legal services, a professional relationship that later grew into mutual respect and lasting trust.

“He was reliable, trustworthy, and extremely hardworking, Dickson said,once he believed in you, he stood firmly by you, he was not the type to stab or betray anyone he watched your back, and he reciprocates loyalty with loyalty.”

According to the former governor, Ewhrudjakpo once resisted intense political pressure to defect from his party, insisting that his conscience would not allow him to abandon the platform that gave him the opportunity to serve.

“My conscience cannot accept that the party that gave me this platform was rigged out through the courts and I would simply walk away, Dickson recalled Ewhrudjakpo as saying that is the mark of a man raised on the right values.”

Dickson lamented what he described as the gradual erosion of principled leadership in Nigeria, warning that the country was drifting toward a culture of “mercenary politics,” where decisions are driven purely by personal gain rather than public good.

“When leaders think only about immediate benefits food on the table, big cars, appointments then society ends up with mercenaries, not leaders of principle.

He stressed that true leadership must be anchored in fairness, justice and moral conviction noting that societies only make meaningful progress when leaders are guided by values rather than convenience.

The former governor further revealed that although he once advised Ewhrudjakpo to align with the political direction of his principal at the time, the late deputy governor respectfully declined, citing his conscience, a decision Dickson said he deeply admired.

“He looked straight at me and said, ‘Sir, how can I do that? I don’t think it is right, I don’t think it is conscientious,’” Dickson recalled.”

Addressing the political atmosphere following Ewhrudjakpo’s death, Dickson condemned what he described as premature political maneuvering and the exploitation of tragedy for personal ambition.

“Anybody who thinks they can climb politically on the death of another human being is wicked, irresponsible, and foolish,he noted that Bayelsa state had never before lost a sitting deputy governor, making Ewhrudjakpo’s death a profoundly solemn moment that called for restraint, unity, and respect for his service to the state.

Dickson commended Governor Douye Diri for maintaining stability in Bayelsa and reaffirmed that he has deliberately refrained from interfering in governance since leaving office.

“I have not influenced any appointment or contract in six years. The governor has full constitutional powers, and I respect that,” he stated.

“While emphasizing that he has not retired from politics, Dickson said his political engagement remains rooted in organization, persuasion, and peaceful participation rather than violence or coercion.”

He concluded by calling on the Bayelsa state government and relevant institutions to immortalize the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urging that his life and values be documented and preserved as a moral compass for future generations.

“His life should remind us that conscience, humility, service, and loyalty to worthy causes still matter, Dickson said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2