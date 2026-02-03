What It Takes to Scale in Tough Markets: Lessons from Victor Daniyan

Victor Duruamaku

Victor Daniyan, Founder and CEO of Nearpays and Yourrider, is shaping the future of payments and clean energy in Africa. A Forbes 30 Under 30 nominee and Certified Management Consultant, Victor applies Kaizen continuous improvement to develop solutions that address real business challenges. Nearpays is redefining transactions with AI and contactless payments, while Yourrider supports the continent’s EV ecosystem. His work reflects a deep commitment to impact, accessibility, and people-centred innovation. In this interview, he reflects on leadership, resilience, and the mindset behind building impact-driven companies in challenging African markets.

Building two companies at once takes stamina; what keeps you competitive as a founder?

What keeps me competitive is staying laser-focused on our missions – driving financial inclusion and sustainable mobility. I lean on a strong team culture where everyone owns outcomes, and we move fast. Prioritizing ruthlessly helps – we don’t get distracted by shiny objects. I also carve out time to recharge and stay curious about tech and market trends. Ultimately, it’s about leveraging dual challenges to create synergies – if we solve problems together, we move faster. The entrepreneurial grind’s tough, but purpose and teamwork make it worth it.

What mindset separates startups that survive from those that scale?

I’d say the mindset that separates startups that survive from those that scale is the ability to balance adaptability with focus. Survivors often get stuck solving immediate problems; scalers anticipate challenges and build systems for growth. Scalers also prioritize learning fast, iterating smart, and partnering strategically – they don’t go it alone. It’s about being customer-obsessed, data-driven, and resilient in the face of uncertainty. Scale comes when you solve real problems at speed, with a team aligned on bold goals.

How did partnerships like Visa and Plug and Play change the trajectory of Nearpays?

As the CEO of Nearpays, partnerships like Visa and Plug and Play have been game-changers. Visa’s global network and expertise in payments turbocharged our ability to offer secure, seamless transactions for users – think instant settlements and international reach. Plug and Play’s accelerator program gave us access to top-tier mentorship, tech exposure, and potential investors. These partnerships validated our model, opened doors, and helped us scale faster. It’s about leveraging giants’ strengths to solve local problems at speed.

How do you translate international recognition into local impact?

We translate international recognition into local impact by staying grounded in Nigeria’s needs. Awards and accolades are great, but our focus is on solving real problems here – be it financial access or clean transport. We reinvest recognition into our teams, partnerships, and communities, amplifying our reach. It’s about leveraging global credibility to attract resources, tech, and talent that boost our local mission. When we shine internationally, we ensure it sparks pride and drives more adoption of our solutions in Nigeria, creating a virtuous cycle of impact.

What lessons can young Africans take from building businesses in tough markets?

Young Africans building businesses in tough markets should learn the value of resilience and creativity firsthand. When resources are scarce, you innovate with what’s available – whether it’s finding workarounds for infrastructure gaps or turning local challenges into opportunities. It’s about being solution-oriented, not problem-focused. In Nigeria’s vibrant but tough market, adaptability isn’t optional; it’s survival. And that grit shapes entrepreneurs who can thrive anywhere.

The other lesson is the power of community. In Africa, businesses often succeed through partnerships, networks, and solving problems for – and with – the community. Young entrepreneurs here learn early that collaboration beats competition, and solving real local problems creates value. It’s a mindset that fuels growth, whether you’re in Lagos or London. The market’s tough, but it’s also full of potential.

How do you build teams that think long-term rather than chase quick wins?

I build teams that think long-term by aligning everyone around a bigger purpose – solving meaningful problems for our users. We hire for values like ownership, curiosity, and resilience, not just skills. Clear communication of our North Star helps teams prioritize impact over short-term gains. We also invest in growth: mentoring, learning opportunities, and celebrating progress (not just hits). When people feel invested in the journey, they’re more likely to play for the long game. Trust, autonomy, and a focus on sustainable growth drive us.

What does success mean to you beyond funding and awards?

Success beyond funding and awards means seeing our users thrive – whether it’s a trader accepting payments seamlessly or a rider switching to clean energy and boosting their income. It’s about the ecosystem we build: more Nigerians accessing financial services, fewer emissions choking our cities, and local talent finding opportunities. When our platforms enable people to solve problems, chase dreams, or simply have more breathing room, that’s success. The wins may be quiet, but they’re what drive us to keep pushing.

How can fintech and clean energy create new opportunities for African youth?

I see fintech and clean energy as a powerful combo unlocking doors for African youth. Fintech opens access to financial tools, enabling young entrepreneurs to start businesses, access credit, and scale digitally – no need for heavy collateral. Pair that with clean energy, and you power those businesses affordably, creating jobs in e-mobility, solar tech, and more. It’s about turning challenges into opportunities: youth lead the charge in adopting green solutions, becoming riders, mechanics, or tech innovators in this space. Together, fintech and clean energy create pathways to economic empowerment and a sustainable future.

What advice would you give to young founders aiming to compete on a global stage?

I’d say competing globally’s a daunting task, but here’s the thing – it’s not about being the biggest, it’s about being relentless. Continuously develop yourself, your team, and your product. The moment you think you’re done learning is the moment you start losing. I’ve seen it happen, and trust me, it’s not pretty. Stay curious, stay hungry, and always be looking for ways to improve. Your business is a reflection of you, so invest in yourself first.

And let’s be real, there’ll be setbacks. You’ll run out of money, you’ll face rejection, and you’ll want to throw in the towel. But that’s when you dig deeper. Your business doesn’t die when you run out of money; it dies when you give up. I’ve been there, and I’ve seen founders crush it despite the odds. Learn from mistakes, iterate, adapt, and keep pushing. The global stage is crowded, but there’s room for those who won’t quit. So, keep grinding, keep innovating, and trust the process.