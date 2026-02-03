Waste to Wealth: Hon. Okey-Joe empowers Oshodi-Isolo constituents, trains women on recycling for income

Honourable Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Member representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the House of Representatives, has intensified efforts to promote economic empowerment and environmental sustainability through a “Waste to Wealth” business seminar organised by the HOJ Foundation.

The seminar, held on January 30, 2026 at the HOJ Foundation Centre in Ejigbo, brought together constituents, foundation members and community stakeholders, with a strong focus on women and youths. The programme exposed participants to practical ways of converting environmental waste into viable sources of income, while also addressing the menace of poor waste management.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the African Clean Up Initiative, Dr. Alexander Akhigbe—popularly known as AlexGreat—spoke on the theme “Waste to Wealth: Turning Environmental Problems into Economic Opportunities.”Dr. Akhigbe, a renowned advocate of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), drew from over 15 years of experience promoting environmental responsibility and the circular economy across Africa.

He highlighted initiatives such as the RecyclesPay Educational Project, Africa’s first scheme that allows parents in low-income communities to pay school fees with recyclable materials including sachet water nylons, cans and PET bottles.

Sharing his personal journey, Dr. Akhigbe recounted growing up in Ajegunle and how his passion for change redirected his career from the corporate world to community-driven environmental advocacy.

“People see where I am today and think I was born with a silver spoon. That is not true. I grew up surrounded by dirt and waste in Ajegunle. Even while earning a good salary after school, I felt unfulfilled. That inner void pushed me to mobilise youths for my first clean-up exercise. From there, the impact grew, and the rest is history,” he said.

He encouraged participants to start small, even from their homes, and to change the mindset that recycling is only for the poor. According to him, recycling is a profitable business controlled largely by high-net-worth individuals, urging constituents to take bold steps.

During the training session, participants were taught how to identify recyclable waste, sort and store materials properly, and understand market pricing. The session emphasised the economic losses associated with the indiscriminate disposal of plastic and other recyclable items.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Sandra Paul, the 2025 YPP Councilorship Candidate for Oshodi-Isolo, commended Hon. Okey-Joe for initiating an impactful programme early in the year, noting that it provides alternatives to dependency and begging.

“This programme has opened our eyes to new ways of making money. Leaders like Hon. Okey-Joe deserve continued support, but citizens must also participate actively in elections to retain good representatives,” she said.

Several participants expressed appreciation for the initiative. Mr. Asobi Peters described the seminar as life-changing, noting that he had already identified a viable side business that would generate income while keeping the environment clean. Similarly, Mrs. Patience, one of the women trained, said the programme had exposed her to simple ways of earning quick income and urged others to put the lessons into practice.

Programme Director of the HOJ Foundation, Mrs. Uche Ofomata, said the initiative was born out of the need to empower vulnerable women with zero-capital business ideas.

“We have many women who are struggling to feed their families. This training has shown them that what they see as garbage can actually put food on their tables. Many of them are already determined to take this business seriously,” she said.

Mrs. Ofomata also praised Hon. Okey-Joe for his consistent support for women and youths, citing development projects in the constituency including classroom construction, road works, street lighting, transformers and empowerment programmes.

In an interview after the event, Dr. Akhigbe, who is also a United Nations POLAC Peace Ambassador, thanked Hon. Okey-Joe, Mrs. Ofomata and the foundation team for the opportunity to engage the community. He pledged continued support through the SABI Empowerment Cooperative, promising mentorship, monitoring and possible funding for participants interested in scaling their recycling ventures.

The Waste to Wealth initiative, organisers said, reflects Hon. Okey-Joe’s commitment to sustainable development, grassroots empowerment and practical solutions to unemployment and environmental challenges in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency.

