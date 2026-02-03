Tinubu’s foreign travels, meetings strengthening Nigeria’s global partnerships – Yilwatda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, says President Bola Tinubu’s foreign travels and meetings with global leaders have strengthened Nigeria’s global partnerships.

Yilwatda stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Mr Abimbola Tooki, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended Tinubu for his strategic international engagements and measurable gains, noting that through the engagements, Nigeria had recorded sustained diplomatic and economic outreach.

“Tinubu’s foreign travels and meetings with global leaders are not ceremonial but purposeful actions that had strengthened Nigeria’s global partnerships and attracted significant foreign investments into the country.

“Mr President’s engagements with strategic global partners underscore his unwavering commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic interests. These visits have helped reposition our country on the world stage, yielding tangible benefits that will support long-term prosperity,” he said.

Yilwatda further stated that since assuming office in May 2023, the president had undertaken series of international visits to key regions, including Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and America.

He said that Tinubu had engaged leaders and investors in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Brazil and others.

Yilwatda added that the missions had been focused on economic cooperation, trade expansion and enhanced strategic partnerships.

He noted that Nigeria had already secured over 50 billion dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments through Tinubu’s diplomatic drive.

This, the APC national chairmanship said, was especially with major companies and sectors committing to investments that spanned energy, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, technology and infrastructure.

“These are not promises on paper. These commitments represent real capital flows, job creation opportunities and technology transfers that strengthen our economy,” he said.

Yilwatda applauded Tinubu for negotiating agreements that prioritised Nigeria’s growth and sustainable development.

He recalled recent diplomatic achievements, such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, designed to deepen trade, investment and cooperation across critical sectors, including energy and agriculture.

The APC national chairman said that those describing Tinubu’s international travels as overdone or unnecessary, were short-sighted and lacked appreciation for the broader reform trajectory which the administration had championed.

“Those who focus on the cost without recognising the returns are missing the bigger picture. Nigeria’s reform programme under President Tinubu is bold, strategic and necessary. We urge all Nigerians to support these efforts with patience, knowing that the dividends will be felt across the economy,” he said.

Yilwatda emphasised that Tinubu’s capacity to follow through on reforms, from economic policy shifts to institutional strengthening, demonstrated a deep commitment to transforming the Nigerian economy and enhancing living standards for citizens.

According to him, the president has shown both the vision and determination to see through the reforms the country needs.

“Now is not the time for cynicism but for unity and constructive support, as these diplomatic and economic efforts begin to translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives,” Yilwatda said.

He assured that APC remained committed to amplifying the positive impacts of Nigeria’s international engagements and ensuring that global partnerships contributed directly to national growth, job creation and shared prosperity.

