26 C
Lagos
February 4, 2026
Trending now

Official Inauguration member of Nat’l Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on investigation ,appraisal of…

Press Conference on Nat’l response to sustain support for alternative development ,…

Nigeria positioning gas as catalyst for Africa’s energy renaissance —-Ojulari

Konga’s ‘Black Valentine’ Champions Self-Love and Smart Shopping

Facebook Champions Creativity and Community at 2026 African Creators Summit

Ikeja Electric Debunks Malicious Publication and Defends Integrity of CEO and Board…

Niger State @ 50: Renewing Hope for a Stronger Future

What It Takes to Scale in Tough Markets: Lessons from Victor Daniyan

PENGASSAN dissociates self from alleged abuse of Nigerian workers by IOCs

UBA Group announces Loknath Mishra as CEO UBA UK

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Press Conference on Nat’l response to sustain support for alternative development , need to curb illicit drugs in rural communities held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0136

L-R… Director Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Baba Femi; Special Adviser to the Chairman/Chief Executive NDLEA, Col Yakubu Bako (rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer NDLEA, Brig. Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), and the Agency Secretary, Shadrach Haruna, during the press conference on the national response to sustain support for alternative development and the need to curb Illicit drugs in rural communities, in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 11, 2025

Editor

Easter season: Christy Ray Okoye collaborates in bringing succour to needy

Peter Anayo

Business Integrity: BoI inducts Techno Oil, May & Baker, Emzor, others into hall of fame

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO