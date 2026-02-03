PENGASSAN dissociates self from alleged abuse of Nigerian workers by IOCs

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has distanced itself from allegations of abuse and maltreatment of Nigerian workers by International Oil Companies,IOCs.

It made the clarification against the backdrop of reports that linked the union to claims against TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited.

PENGASSAN in a statement by its Acting General Secretary, Jerry Amah Jr, yesterday, distanced itself from the allegations, insisting that it neither issued any statement nor authorised the release of any document accusing TotalEnergies or any IOC of maltreating Nigerian employees.

According to the statement PENGASSAN National Secretariat has noted with concern a recent publication by a national newspaper alleging that the Association accused TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited of maltreatment of Nigerian employees, harassment by expatriates, violations of the Nigerian Local Content Act, racism, among other claims.

Among others, the statement said “The National Leadership of PENGASSAN categorically states that it has neither issued any statement on this matter nor provided any document to the media. The cited publication referenced an internal document between staff and their management without authorisation, constituting a breach of privacy and confidentiality which the Association strongly condemns.“PENGASSAN is a structured organisation, and only the National Leadership is authorised to communicate the Association’s official position. While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to raise concerns of national interest, we caution against misusing PENGASSAN’s name to lend weight to unverified allegations. Such actions risk creating unnecessary workplace tension and damaging the reputation of both the Association and the industry. We wish to state clearly that PENGASSAN has no connection with the said MIND group.

“The Association remains committed to dialogue and constructive engagement with all stakeholders in the oil and gas industry. Our mandate is to protect the welfare and professional interests of our members while ensuring industrial harmony. We will not condone sensationalism or unverified claims that may undermine the stability of the sector.

“PENGASSAN is taking immediate steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding this breach and will take appropriate actions against those responsible. In the meantime, we urge all stakeholders to disregard any statement not duly issued by the National Secretariat.”