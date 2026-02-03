Niger State @ 50: Renewing Hope for a Stronger Future

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

Fifty years is more than a milestone. It is a testament to resilience, shared sacrifice, and the enduring hope of a people committed to progress. As Niger State marks its golden jubilee, we celebrate not just the passage of time but the collective journey of our people, our achievements, our struggles, and the promise that lies ahead.

Created in 1976 alongside Imo, Benue, Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, Niger state, proudly known as The Power State, occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s story. As the largest state in Nigeria by landmass, contributing a large portion of the geography that constitutes the present Federal Capital Territory, Niger State is blessed with vast arable land. It is home to critical hydroelectric assets, such as the Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro Dams, which are tied to our national development, powering industries, supporting agriculture, and sustaining livelihoods across the country.

Like many states in Nigeria, Niger State has sustained democratic governance through changing times. Yet, today is not merely a moment to look back at how far we have come. It is a call to chart a more straightforward, more deliberate path toward inclusive growth and sustainable transformation. The political redefinition into Niger East, Niger North, and Niger South reminds us that our strength lies in unity, anchored on responsible leadership, cultural integration, coherent policies, and strategic alignment of capital and value chains that can unlock the state’s full economic potential.

The journey toward a truly united and prosperous Niger State is ongoing. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, deliberate efforts are being made to revitalise the economy across the federation, and Niger State continues to benefit from this national vision for growth, infrastructure renewal, and institutional reform.

As we look forward, we must also confront the realities of our present, strengthen our institutions, and recommit to governance that delivers real value to the people. At the same time, this celebration is incomplete without honouring the founding fathers of Niger State and the patriots who laid the foundations of constitutional democracy and stability five decades ago.

At 50, Niger State stands at a defining moment. By embracing this shared narrative of hope, responsibility, and unity, let us renew our commitment to the future we seek to build, so that when we gather again to celebrate a century, we will do so as a state that fulfilled its promise to its people.

I urge fellow Nigerlites to support the Executive Governor of Niger State, His Excellency, Umaru Mohammed Bago, for the growth and development of Niger State.