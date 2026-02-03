Int’I Day of Clean Energy 2026: COLE2Power positions Clean Energy as a Foundation for Health, Jobs, Community Security across Rivers

As the world marks the International Day of Clean Energy on 26 January 2026, under the global theme “Clean Energy for People and Planet,” The COLE’ctive Initiative has announced COLE2Power as its clean energy access and transition platform—designed to position renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable power solutions as core drivers of human wellbeing, economic opportunity, and environmental protection across Rivers State.

COLE2Power reframes clean energy not as a technical sector alone, but as essential civic infrastructure—one that underpins healthcare delivery, enterprise productivity, education access, public safety, and climate resilience. The programme aligns renewable energy deployment, community participation, innovation, and inclusive financing into a people-centred energy transition model.

At scale, COLE2Power is structured to support:

* Expanded access to clean and reliable energy for over 230,000 households, clinics, schools, and small businesses, including clean or hybrid energy solutions for 230 public and community institutions across 23 LGAs.

* Green jobs and enterprise opportunities for 23,000 MSMEs and creative enterprises, activating 2,300 clean energy service providers and supporting 10,000+ green and energy-linked jobs across renewable energy value chains.

* Energy-efficient solutions across 319 wards that reduce energy costs, lower emissions, and decrease environmental pressure through cleaner power and reduced reliance on diesel and inefficient energy sources.

* Community-level ownership, stewardship, and accountability through 230 clean energy stewardship zones, engaging 230,000 citizen participants and reaching an estimated 2.3 million citizens via education, advocacy, and media mobility platforms.

“Clean energy is not only about technology—it is about dignity, opportunity, and security,” said Mr. Tonye Patrick Cole, whose leadership vision inspires The COLE’ctive. “COLE2Power places people at the centre of the energy transition, ensuring that power improves lives while protecting the planet.”

Clean Energy as a Driver of Health, Wealth, and Security

COLE2Power directly links energy access to improved health outcomes, by supporting reliable power for healthcare facilities, cold chains, water systems, and clean cooking solutions. It advances wealth creation by enabling productive use of energy for micro, small, and creative enterprises, while reducing operational costs for local businesses. It also strengthens community security, supporting public lighting, emergency response capacity, and climate resilience.

A COLE’ctive programme representative highlighted the systems approach.

“Energy access cuts across every development goal,” the representative said. “COLE2Power ensures that clean energy strengthens healthcare, education, jobs, safety, and climate resilience at the same time.”

Community-Centred Energy Transition

COLE2Power is embedded within The COLE’ctive’s broader civic architecture—connecting energy initiatives with education, innovation, finance, environmental action, and community mobilisation. Through learning platforms, media mobility, and local engagement, communities are supported to understand, adopt, and steward clean energy solutions.

The programme aligns with global climate and sustainability commitments while grounding implementation in local realities.

“A successful energy transition must be inclusive and locally owned,” said an energy and sustainability stakeholder. “COLE2Power demonstrates how clean energy can be delivered in ways that create jobs, reduce inequality, and strengthen environmental stewardship.”

Clean Energy for People and Planet

In line with the International Day of Clean Energy theme, COLE2Power recognises that renewable energy and energy efficiency are essential to reducing emissions, protecting ecosystems, and building long-term resilience. By linking clean energy deployment to civic participation and economic inclusion, the programme ensures that environmental responsibility and human development advance together.

“When clean energy is designed around people, it accelerates progress for both society and the environment,” said a COLE’ctive institutional spokesperson. “COLE2Power shows how climate action and development can reinforce one another.”

Marking International Day of Clean Energy 2026 with Action

As the world reflects on the role of clean energy in shaping a sustainable future, COLE2Power positions Rivers State as a living example of how people-centred clean energy solutions can improve daily life while safeguarding the planet.

By embedding renewable energy, innovation, and efficiency within a broader civic and development framework, COLE2Power reinforces a central principle of The COLE’ctive Initiative: when energy is clean, inclusive, and accessible, it becomes a catalyst for healthier communities, stronger economies, and a more secure future.

About COLE2Power

COLE2Power is the clean energy access and transition platform within The COLE’ctive Initiative. It advances renewable energy, energy efficiency, and community-centred power solutions to improve health, wealth, and security outcomes while supporting climate action and environmental protection.

For a better society

