Ikeja Electric Debunks Malicious Publication and Defends Integrity of CEO and Board Chairman

Ikeja Electric has become aware of a malicious and misleading publication currently circulating online, particularly on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, falsely alleging impropriety against the company and defaming its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Folake Soetan, and its Board Chairman, Dr. Kola Adesina.

The publication, attributed to yet to be verified individuals and organization, is clearly intended to misinform the public and bring the company and its leadership into disrepute through fabricated claims.

For the avoidance of doubt, Ikeja Electric wishes to state the following:

1. Investigation so far reveals that the ‘Nigerian Global Business Forum’ is an unregistered organization with no recognized legal or corporate existence locally or abroad.

2. The signatories, “Dr. Alaba Kalejaiye” and “Musa Ahmed,” have no verifiable professional credentials or established public profiles.

3. The publication contains false and misleading statements regarding Ikeja Electric’s operations, safety record, and financial practices.

4. Ikeja Electric has instructed its legal advisers to carry out deep forensic investigation and initiate defamation proceedings against the authors, publishers, and persons or entities found to be responsible for sponsoring or disseminating this malicious publication.

5. While Ikeja Electric operates within a strict framework of accountability and remains committed to transparency and service improvement, the company will not tolerate coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining public confidence and tarnishing its corporate integrity.

Ikeja Electric remains steadfast in its mandate to deliver reliable power while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, and customer excellence.

Members of the public are advised to disregard the false publication in its entirety.

Ikeja Electric Plc is Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, with a vision to be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed. The company focuses on providing quality service to customers while adhering to the highest global standards of safety and operational excellence.